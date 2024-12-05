Speculation Grows: Is Ruja Ignatova Hiding in Cape Town?

Ruja Ignatova Still Alive, Hiding With Criminal Cartels, Claims BBC Journalist
Ruja Ignatova, the notorious figure behind the OneCoin cryptocurrency scam, is reportedly alive and being hidden by international criminal cartels
Speculation has surfaced regarding Ruja Ignatova, the infamous Bulgarian "crypto queen" and founder of OneCoin, being sought in Cape Town, South Africa, via a billboard campaign. However, there has been no official confirmation of such efforts in the city. Ignatova remains on the FBI's list of the 10 most wanted fugitives.
In collaboration with TradingPedia, a crime artist produced sketches to depict how Ignatova might look today, considering the seven years since her disappearance in 2017. These renderings account for potential changes in her appearance, such as weight fluctuations, cosmetic procedures, or even the possibility of a gender transition. The result is a collection of eight sketches, with one portraying her as a man, offering varied perspectives on how the fugitive might appear now.
Adding to the intrigue, a South African publication, Cape Town ETC, reported in November that Ignatova could be alive and living in Cape Town. The claim has not been substantiated, but it has reignited interest in her case.
The United States continues to offer a reward of up to 5 million dollars for information leading to her arrest and conviction. This significant bounty underscores the global effort to bring Ignatova to justice for her role in the massive OneCoin cryptocurrency fraud.
Sources:
Seven minors and young individuals have been involved in a violent attack on a disabled woman and her elderly mother in the Bulgarian village of Pet Mogili
A tragic incident unfolded on a road in Orlando, Florida, where a Bulgarian man lost his life after being shot in what authorities are investigating as a road rage incident
A significant arsenal of illegal weapons and ammunition was uncovered in Bulgaria during a specialized operation
The Bulgarians accused of espionage on behalf of Russia allegedly planned to attack Ukrainian soldiers
A Bulgarian national has been handed a harsh prison sentence in the UK for his involvement in a large-scale drug trafficking operation
One of Bulgaria's largest criminal networks involved in migrant trafficking has been dismantled following a coordinated operation by the Border Police and the National Security Agency (SANS)
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023