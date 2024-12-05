Speculation Grows: Is Ruja Ignatova Hiding in Cape Town?

Crime | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 16:10
Bulgaria: Speculation Grows: Is Ruja Ignatova Hiding in Cape Town?

Speculation has surfaced regarding Ruja Ignatova, the infamous Bulgarian "crypto queen" and founder of OneCoin, being sought in Cape Town, South Africa, via a billboard campaign. However, there has been no official confirmation of such efforts in the city. Ignatova remains on the FBI's list of the 10 most wanted fugitives.

In collaboration with TradingPedia, a crime artist produced sketches to depict how Ignatova might look today, considering the seven years since her disappearance in 2017. These renderings account for potential changes in her appearance, such as weight fluctuations, cosmetic procedures, or even the possibility of a gender transition. The result is a collection of eight sketches, with one portraying her as a man, offering varied perspectives on how the fugitive might appear now.

Adding to the intrigue, a South African publication, Cape Town ETC, reported in November that Ignatova could be alive and living in Cape Town. The claim has not been substantiated, but it has reignited interest in her case.

The United States continues to offer a reward of up to 5 million dollars for information leading to her arrest and conviction. This significant bounty underscores the global effort to bring Ignatova to justice for her role in the massive OneCoin cryptocurrency fraud.

Crime
