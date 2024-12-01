Bansko 2024: Early Start to the Winter Season with Unchanged Ski Pass Prices

The heavy snowfall in recent days has created ideal conditions for an early start to the winter season in Bansko. Originally scheduled to open on December 14, the ski area will now welcome visitors from December 6, 2024. Most of the slopes, groomed to perfection, will be operational, with the exception of Chalin Valog and the ski road leading to Bansko. Skiers and snowboarders can enjoy excellent facilities and a vibrant atmosphere as the resort kicks off the season ahead of schedule.

Prices for ski passes remain unchanged from last season, making the experience accessible for a broad range of visitors. Children up to 7 years old can enjoy the slopes for just 1 lev, while those aged 7 to 12 years pay 48 lev. Youths and students will pay 86 leva, and adults can purchase a pass for 96 leva. These rates are valid until December 19, 2024, offering great value for early visitors. For frequent skiers, season passes are also available, with prices ranging from 900 leva for children to 1,900 leva for adults, depending on the period. The season cards provide unlimited access to slopes and lifts, catering to locals and regular visitors alike.

Bansko, a picturesque town nestled at the foot of the Pirin Mountains, is a renowned winter destination in Bulgaria and the Balkans. Its combination of modern infrastructure, traditional charm, and diverse recreational activities has made it a favorite among winter sports enthusiasts and tourists. The town offers a mix of rich cultural heritage, warm hospitality, and culinary delights, alongside its well-maintained ski facilities, ensuring a memorable experience for visitors of all ages.

The official opening of the winter season will still take place on December 14, 2024, marked by the presence of Austrian alpine skiing legend Michael Walchhofer. With an illustrious career that includes a World Championship title in downhill skiing, four World Championship medals, and an Olympic silver medal, Walchhofer brings a touch of prestige to the event. Joining him will be Marc Girardelli, a five-time winner of the Great Crystal Globe, making it an occasion not to be missed. Both athletes will participate in a special competition, "Join the Champion's Team," offering attractive prizes for registered skiers.

Alongside the skiing activities, Bansko offers a range of events and games for visitors, including the "Treasure Hunters" prize game, which promises exciting rewards. The ice rink in Bansko is also a popular attraction, open from December 6, 2024, to March 31, 2025. Ticket prices for the rink are affordable, with adults paying 25 lev and children 15 lev for two hours of skating. Season passes are available for 500 leva for adults and 300 leva for children, providing access throughout the winter.

Bansko’s reputation as a leading ski resort is bolstered by its modern lifts, diverse slopes suitable for all skill levels, and dedicated children’s areas. Families appreciate the resort’s child-friendly facilities, while seasoned skiers value the challenging terrain and high-quality services. This year, Bansko continues to solidify its status as the winter capital of the Balkans, drawing visitors from near and far to its snowy landscapes.