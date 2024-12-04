Bulgaria Weather Forecast for December 6: Cloudy Skies and Light Rain Expected

On December 6, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy weather, with light rain expected in northern regions and parts of the southwest. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the east-northeast, while in eastern areas, southeasterly winds will prevail. Morning temperatures will range between 2°C and 7°C, with Sofia around 3°C. Daytime highs will be between 4°C and 9°C, reaching approximately 7°C in the capital.

Along the coastline, skies will remain mostly cloudy, with rain likely in northern sections. Winds will be light to moderate from the southeast. Temperatures will reach highs of 9°C to 12°C, while sea water temperatures are forecast to range between 10°C and 12°C. Waves will be moderate, measuring 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, conditions will be mostly overcast, with light snow anticipated at elevations above 1,700 meters. Winds will be moderate to strong from the southwest. Maximum temperatures are expected to be around 6°C at 1,200 meters altitude and approximately -1°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)