Bulgaria Weather Forecast for December 6: Cloudy Skies and Light Rain Expected
On December 6, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy weather, with light rain expected in northern regions and parts of the southwest. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the east-northeast, while in eastern areas, southeasterly winds will prevail. Morning temperatures will range between 2°C and 7°C, with Sofia around 3°C. Daytime highs will be between 4°C and 9°C, reaching approximately 7°C in the capital.
Along the coastline, skies will remain mostly cloudy, with rain likely in northern sections. Winds will be light to moderate from the southeast. Temperatures will reach highs of 9°C to 12°C, while sea water temperatures are forecast to range between 10°C and 12°C. Waves will be moderate, measuring 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.
In the mountains, conditions will be mostly overcast, with light snow anticipated at elevations above 1,700 meters. Winds will be moderate to strong from the southwest. Maximum temperatures are expected to be around 6°C at 1,200 meters altitude and approximately -1°C at 2,000 meters.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
December 5 Weather Forecast: Rain and Snow Across Bulgaria
On December 5, Bulgaria will experience varied weather conditions across different regions. In the eastern part of the country, light rain showers are expected
Cold and Cloudy Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on December 4
The weather forecast for Bulgaria on Wednesday, December 4, predicts mostly cloudy skies across the country, with fog expected in the plains
Over 20% of Bulgarians Affected by Disasters in 2023, Data Shows
More than one-fifth of Bulgarians resided in areas impacted by disasters over the past year
Cloudy Skies and Rain in Parts of Bulgaria on December 3
On December 3, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy skies, with rain expected in parts of Southeastern Bulgaria
Sofia Implements Low-Emission Zone: Thousands of Violations Detected in First 24 Hours
A new regulation aimed at improving air quality has taken effect in Sofia, imposing restrictions on polluting vehicles entering the city center
Variable Conditions Across Bulgaria on December 2: Snow, Rain, and Clouds
On December 2, Bulgaria will experience varying weather conditions across different regions