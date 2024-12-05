Reactions in Bulgaria: BSP and DPS Under Fire as Speaker Election Deadlock Continues

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, has signaled a potential shift in strategy following unexpected developments in the ongoing attempts to form a government and elect a Speaker of the National Assembly. Borissov expressed surprise at the support of the "DPS - New Beginning" faction for Natalia Kiselova, stating that he was unaware of any discussions involving the BSP that led to this outcome. He suggested that his party might adopt a new approach, emphasizing the need to seek a governing majority.

Borissov criticized the current parliamentary stalemate, which he characterized as political maneuvering for individual gain rather than a focus on forming a government. He highlighted the contrast with Romania, where political forces quickly formed a Euro-Atlantic majority despite electoral losses. Borissov pledged to work towards a similar majority in Bulgaria, prioritizing governance over partisanship. He added that GERB's support for Kiselova was not tied to any agreements regarding the proposed sanitary cordon declaration, which had become redundant after "DPS - New Beginning" chose not to nominate candidates for parliamentary leadership positions.

Delyan Peevski, leader of "DPS - New Beginning," criticized the inability of political parties to elect a Speaker after ten attempts. Peevski reiterated his call for new elections and hinted at the emergence of a new political project, allegedly linked to President Rumen Radev. He accused other parties of delaying proceedings to buy time for this new initiative. Peevski refrained from committing to support Kiselova in future votes but reaffirmed his focus on providing Bulgaria with a fresh political start.

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of "Revival," offered a scathing critique of recent parliamentary developments, pointing out the apparent realignment of political forces. Kostadinov claimed that the BSP’s actions demonstrated its transformation into a new political entity, "BSP - New Beginning." He criticized the vote for Kiselova as evidence of behind-the-scenes dealings and welcomed the clarity provided by these shifting alliances, suggesting that "Revival" was gaining ground as a result.

Stanislav Balabanov of "There Is Such a People" (TISP) argued that Kiselova's candidacy was effectively driven by Peevski and claimed this confirmed suspicions about the BSP's alignment with "DPS - New Beginning." Balabanov suggested that such developments undermined the proposed sanitary cordon around Peevski. He maintained that TISP's candidate, Silvi Kirilov, was the only truly independent option for Speaker and dismissed speculation about Kirilov's potential role in a caretaker government.

Atanas Zafirov, a BSP representative, denied that his party had sought support from "DPS - New Beginning" for Kiselova's candidacy. He criticized Peevski's faction for derailing negotiations, which he said had been progressing with "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) on a declaration for a sanitary cordon. Zafirov stated that the Bulgarian Socialist Party had been prepared to support the declaration but had deferred discussions with GERB, as the leading political force, before committing fully.

WCC-DB representatives corroborated that their discussions with the BSP were initiated by the latter, seeking support for Kiselova. They noted that while BSP had initially agreed in principle to the sanitary cordon, the party later backtracked, citing the need to consult with GERB. This shift, they said, underscored BSP’s inability to act independently.

Radostin Vassilev of "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) also weighed in, accusing Borissov and Peevski of operating in tandem and asserting that the BSP had become subservient to this alliance. Vassilev argued that Kiselova's political prospects were effectively over and warned that any attempt by Borissov to distance himself from Peevski would be met with severe pushback from "DPS - New Beginning."

The Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS) called for the urgent election of a Speaker and the formation of a regular government. Dzhevdet Chakarov, representing APS, emphasized the importance of statehood and democracy, lamenting the BSP's decision to align itself with dependencies rather than national priorities. He urged all parties to work towards resolving the deadlock in parliament and restoring public trust.

