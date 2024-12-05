Syrian Rebels Seize Hama: A Turning Point in the Conflict

Syrian opposition forces have captured the strategic city of Hama, marking a significant blow to President Bashar al-Assad's regime. After days of intense clashes and a rapid advance by anti-regime factions, the Syrian army announced it had redeployed its forces outside the city, citing the need to avoid urban combat and protect civilians. This withdrawal represents a turning point in the ongoing conflict.

The advance on Hama followed the recent seizure of Aleppo, Syria’s second-largest city, by opposition fighters. Their progress has been spearheaded by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group with roots in al-Qaeda. The capture of Hama not only undermines government control in central Syria but also threatens critical supply routes and the stability of nearby regions, including Latakia, a stronghold of Assad’s support.

Hama's fall was preceded by intense fighting on its eastern and western flanks, with rebels surrounding the city on three sides by Wednesday. Violent confrontations were reported in the Jabal Zayn al-Abidin area, just north of Hama. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed street battles in several districts, adding that the rebels had released hundreds of detainees from Hama prison after taking the city center.

The significance of Hama extends beyond its strategic location. Control of the city opens the road for opposition forces to advance towards Homs, a crucial central hub, and nearby towns with Christian and Ismaili Muslim communities. This development is expected to have profound implications for Damascus and its allies, including Russia and Iran, who have supported Assad's regime militarily and politically.

The rapid territorial gains by opposition forces have prompted intensified airstrikes from Russian and Syrian forces. Russian aircraft targeted rebel-held areas in an attempt to slow their momentum, with reports of helicopters being downed near Hama's military airport. Moscow, which has shifted its primary focus to the war in Ukraine, stated that it remains in close contact with Damascus and is assessing the situation to determine necessary support measures.

The United Nations and international observers have expressed concern over the escalating violence. UN envoy Geir Pedersen warned of the dire consequences for civilians, while emphasizing the need for humanitarian protections amid the ongoing conflict. The Observatory reported that over 700 individuals, including 111 civilians, have been killed since the offensive began.

This latest development underscores the shifting dynamics of the Syrian war, as opposition forces continue to challenge Assad’s hold on power and redefine the landscape of the conflict.

