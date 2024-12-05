Around 400,000 Bulgarian Pensioners to Receive 100 Leva Christmas Bonus

Society | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 14:05
Bulgaria: Around 400,000 Bulgarian Pensioners to Receive 100 Leva Christmas Bonus @Pixabay

Approximately 400,000 pensioners in Bulgaria will receive a Christmas supplement of 100 leva (50 euros), according to the National Social Security Institute's data as of September. The payments are expected to begin on December 9 and will be completed by December 20. A government decree is anticipated to be adopted shortly to ensure the bonuses are paid out before the holidays.

The Christmas bonus will be granted to the most financially vulnerable pensioners, with the target group including individuals receiving basic pensions up to the poverty line of 526 leva. Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova confirmed the details of the initiative on Wednesday.

The National Social Security Institute’s latest figures show that 7,600 pensioners receive pensions of up to 267 leva, 118,000 receive up to 435 leva, and 155,000 receive up to 494 leva. Additionally, there are likely at least 100,000 more pensioners whose income is near or below the poverty line, though precise figures are not available.

Eligible pensioners include those receiving inheritance pensions, social pensions for old age or disability, and those with minimal disability pensions. However, individuals with additional income from annuities, rents, or salaries—such as working pensioners—are excluded from receiving the bonus. Pensioners with the minimum pensions for full service and age, who already receive more than the poverty line after the July indexation, are also not eligible.

Sources:

  • National Statistical Institute (NSI)
  • Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
  • OFFNews
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Christmas, pensioners, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

St. Nicholas Day in Bulgaria: Maritime Traditions and Name Day Celebrations

Today, the Orthodox Church celebrates the memory of St. Nicholas of Myra, known as the Wonderworker

Society » Culture | December 6, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Labor Market Struggles with Skill Gaps as Job Supply Outpaces Demand

In Bulgaria, the current labor market is facing a situation where job supply exceeds demand, creating challenges for employers

Business | December 6, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Rising Wages Prompt Production Shifts from Bulgaria to Cheaper Destinations

Due to recent increases in wages, several productions are relocating to more cost-effective destinations

Business | December 6, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Weather Forecast for December 6: Cloudy Skies and Light Rain Expected

On December 6, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy weather, with light rain expected in northern regions and parts of the southwest

Society » Environment | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 17:51

Tenth Attempt to Elect Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Fails Again

For the tenth consecutive time, the National Assembly failed to elect a Speaker

Politics | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 14:00

OECD Forecasts Bulgaria's Economic Growth and Eurozone Entry by 2026

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has projected that Bulgaria will join the eurozone in 2026

Business » Finance | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 09:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria Weather Forecast for December 6: Cloudy Skies and Light Rain Expected

On December 6, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy weather, with light rain expected in northern regions and parts of the southwest

Society » Environment | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 17:51

20% of European Households Face Catastrophic Health Spending

A new WHO digital platform, UHC Watch, reveals that up to 20% of households across Europe experience catastrophic health spending

Society » Health | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 12:04

Bulgarian Actress Maria Bakalova Set to Lead 37th European Film Awards Gala

Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova will take the stage as the host of the 37th European Film Awards on December 7, 2024

Society | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 11:00

2025 Bulgarian Vignettes: Same Prices, Easier Renewals via Digital Platforms

The prices for Bulgaria's annual vignettes in 2025 will remain the same as last year, with the cost set at 87 leva

Society | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 08:55

Balkans' Biggest Ice Rink Returns to Sofia with New Features and Winter Magic

The largest ice park in the Balkans has officially reopened in Sofia

Society | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 18:51

December 5 Weather Forecast: Rain and Snow Across Bulgaria

On December 5, Bulgaria will experience varied weather conditions across different regions. In the eastern part of the country, light rain showers are expected

Society » Environment | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 17:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria