Around 400,000 Bulgarian Pensioners to Receive 100 Leva Christmas Bonus

Approximately 400,000 pensioners in Bulgaria will receive a Christmas supplement of 100 leva (50 euros), according to the National Social Security Institute's data as of September. The payments are expected to begin on December 9 and will be completed by December 20. A government decree is anticipated to be adopted shortly to ensure the bonuses are paid out before the holidays.

The Christmas bonus will be granted to the most financially vulnerable pensioners, with the target group including individuals receiving basic pensions up to the poverty line of 526 leva. Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova confirmed the details of the initiative on Wednesday.

The National Social Security Institute’s latest figures show that 7,600 pensioners receive pensions of up to 267 leva, 118,000 receive up to 435 leva, and 155,000 receive up to 494 leva. Additionally, there are likely at least 100,000 more pensioners whose income is near or below the poverty line, though precise figures are not available.

Eligible pensioners include those receiving inheritance pensions, social pensions for old age or disability, and those with minimal disability pensions. However, individuals with additional income from annuities, rents, or salaries—such as working pensioners—are excluded from receiving the bonus. Pensioners with the minimum pensions for full service and age, who already receive more than the poverty line after the July indexation, are also not eligible.

