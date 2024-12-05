Tenth Attempt to Elect Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Fails Again

For the tenth consecutive time, the National Assembly failed to elect a Speaker. Both Silvi Kirilov from the "There is Such a People" (TISP) party and Assoc. Prof. Natalia Kiselova from the "BSP-United Left" reached the runoff. However, neither candidate was able to secure the required majority to assume the position.

In the first round, Kiselova received 88 votes in her favor, while Kirilov garnered 99. After a re-vote, Kiselova's support rose to 118 votes, with 30 against and 90 abstentions. This time, Kiselova gained the backing of the "DPS-New Beginning" group, in addition to support from GERB and the Socialists. Despite this, Kirilov's candidacy failed to gain enough support, receiving only 99 votes, leaving the parliament without a Speaker once again.

The unprecedented tenth attempt to elect a Speaker saw Kiselova remain just one vote shy of the position. She was supported by various political groups, including GERB, BSP, and one MP from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB). However, despite Kiselova’s increasing support, WCC-DB did not vote for her, as they had requested a declaration from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BPS) to support a “sanitary cordon” against Delyan Peevski from DPS, which did not happen.

Meanwhile, Silvi Kirilov, the oldest member of the parliament, continued to hold the position of candidate for the Speaker, but failed to gather enough votes. Kirilov’s supporters included members from his own party, TISP, as well as “Revival,” the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS), MECH, and some members of WCC-DB. The final vote left Kiselova just short of securing the seat.

The session will resume tomorrow at 10 a.m. As the election process drags on, the National Assembly is set to make yet another attempt to elect a Speaker.

