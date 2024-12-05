Bulgarian Actress Maria Bakalova Set to Lead 37th European Film Awards Gala

Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova will take the stage as the host of the 37th European Film Awards on December 7, 2024, in Lucerne, Switzerland. The prestigious event will be held at the KKL Luzern, an architectural gem designed by Jean Nouvel, and will gather around 1,000 international guests to celebrate the achievements of European cinema.

The ceremony will honor the best in film across 22 categories, with 79 nominees competing for the iconic European Film Award. The event will kick off at 8:00 PM, and will be broadcast live on the European Film Awards website, with coverage extending through 23 broadcast partners in 18 countries.

Bakalova expressed her excitement about the event on her Facebook page, saying, "I am so excited to celebrate European cinema with such incredible artists this Saturday in Lucerne."

Sources: