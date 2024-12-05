Seven Youths Brutally Attack Disabled Woman and Her Mother in Bulgaria

Seven minors and young individuals have been involved in a violent attack on a disabled woman and her elderly mother in the Bulgarian village of Pet Mogili, near Nova Zagora. The assault, which took place while the victims were sleeping, resulted in serious injuries. A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged, though authorities have not yet detained the other youths involved. Reports indicate that the disabled woman, who is 30 years old, was severely beaten with a stick during the incident.

The victims are described as the poorest family in the village. The mother, aged 70, struggles with mobility, while her daughter has mental impairments and cannot hear or speak. According to the village mayor, Gergana Georgieva, the attack was carried out by local youths, some of whom are from the Roma minority. The attackers reportedly mocked the family before the violence escalated. When the elderly mother attempted to intervene, she was struck with such force that she lost consciousness. She suffered broken teeth and a fractured jaw.

Mayor Georgieva expressed her shock at the brutal nature of the assault, noting that the attack appeared to be motivated by pure anger rather than any material gain, as the victims have no money. She further clarified that the attackers, who also come from Roma families, have previously not caused any issues in the community. The mayor also emphasized that the attackers' families are working individuals, and this act was completely out of character.

The case has drawn attention to a broader issue of youth violence, particularly senseless cruelty among minors. The prosecutor’s office has classified the act as one committed with hooligan motives in an especially brutal manner. This case follows a series of similar incidents involving youth violence that have recently gained media attention. Last week, Bulgaria’s acting attorney general held a special meeting with relevant institutions to discuss measures to address the growing problem of youth aggression.

