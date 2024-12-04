Bulgaria Uncovers Largest Ever Arsenal of Illegal Weapons in Major Police Operation
Bulgaria's Ministry of Defense has confirmed that the government has approved the provision of additional military assistance to Ukraine, as part of its ongoing support. On November 27, Dimitar Glavchev's caretaker cabinet voted in favor of sending a new batch of weapons to Ukraine, in line with the National Assembly's decisions. Details of the specific military aid being provided remain classified.
In response to an inquiry, the Ministry explained that assisting Ukraine, including its Euro-Atlantic integration, is a priority for the current caretaker government. The ministry emphasized that this process would continue based on prior decisions made by the National Assembly.
The weapons and ammunition being sent are surplus to the needs of the Bulgarian Army. Bulgaria will receive financial compensation for the assistance, facilitated through both European Union mechanisms and bilateral agreements.
The coordination of the aid shipment is being managed by the International Coordination Center for Aid to Ukraine. Although the decision to send the new military aid was not disclosed in the Council of Ministers' summary of the meeting on November 27, it is available in the Legal Information System on the Council's website.
Based on parliamentary decisions, it is believed that the new batch of military supplies from Bulgaria could include anti-aircraft missiles or portable anti-aircraft missile systems, aimed at bolstering Ukraine's air defense capabilities.
