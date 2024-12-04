Bulgaria Approves New Military Aid to Ukraine, Receives Financial Compensation

Politics » DEFENSE | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 10:17
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Approves New Military Aid to Ukraine, Receives Financial Compensation

Bulgaria's Ministry of Defense has confirmed that the government has approved the provision of additional military assistance to Ukraine, as part of its ongoing support. On November 27, Dimitar Glavchev's caretaker cabinet voted in favor of sending a new batch of weapons to Ukraine, in line with the National Assembly's decisions. Details of the specific military aid being provided remain classified.

In response to an inquiry, the Ministry explained that assisting Ukraine, including its Euro-Atlantic integration, is a priority for the current caretaker government. The ministry emphasized that this process would continue based on prior decisions made by the National Assembly.

The weapons and ammunition being sent are surplus to the needs of the Bulgarian Army. Bulgaria will receive financial compensation for the assistance, facilitated through both European Union mechanisms and bilateral agreements.

The coordination of the aid shipment is being managed by the International Coordination Center for Aid to Ukraine. Although the decision to send the new military aid was not disclosed in the Council of Ministers' summary of the meeting on November 27, it is available in the Legal Information System on the Council's website.

Based on parliamentary decisions, it is believed that the new batch of military supplies from Bulgaria could include anti-aircraft missiles or portable anti-aircraft missile systems, aimed at bolstering Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

Sources:

  • Ministry of Defense
  • Club Z
Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Ministry, weapons

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Uncovers Largest Ever Arsenal of Illegal Weapons in Major Police Operation

A significant arsenal of illegal weapons and ammunition was uncovered in Bulgaria during a specialized operation

Crime | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 18:46

Trump’s Strategy for Ukraine: Freeze Conflict, Exclude NATO Membership

Donald Trump's approach to ending the war in Ukraine appears to consist of three competing peace plans, none of which involve Ukraine's accession to NATO

World » Ukraine | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 14:39

Rutte: Putin Shows No Interest in Peace Amid Rising Casualties in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin shows no willingness for peace as the conflict in Ukraine continues

World » Ukraine | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 15:16

UK and France Weigh Troop Deployment in Ukraine Amid Peace Talks

Great Britain and France are exploring strategies to bolster Ukraine’s security in the event of a peace agreement with Russia

World » Ukraine | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 11:02

Bulgaria's Latest Military Aid to Ukraine Likely Includes Surplus Anti-Aircraft Systems

Bulgaria has decided to provide additional military aid to Ukraine, as confirmed by the latest meeting of the caretaker government led by Dimitar Glavchev

Politics » Defense | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 10:08

Putin Signs Record Defense Budget as Ukraine War Nears Three Years

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a new federal budget for 2025, marking a significant increase in defense spending amid the ongoing war in Ukraine

World » Russia | December 2, 2024, Monday // 15:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

U.S. Boosts Bulgaria's Border Security with Advanced Equipment

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), through Homeland Security Investigations, has provided Bulgaria’s Ministry of the Interior with advanced equipment aimed at bolstering the country’s border security

Politics » Defense | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00

U.S. Army Completes Scheduled Transfer of Forces at Novo Selo Training Area

This morning, the United States Army carried out its scheduled transfer of forces at the Novo Selo Training Area (NSTA)

Politics » Defense | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 16:44

Bulgaria's Latest Military Aid to Ukraine Likely Includes Surplus Anti-Aircraft Systems

Bulgaria has decided to provide additional military aid to Ukraine, as confirmed by the latest meeting of the caretaker government led by Dimitar Glavchev

Politics » Defense | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 10:08

Bulgaria’s Caretaker Prime Minister Pushes for Increased Defense Spending Above 2% of GDP

Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has announced a request to the Ministry of Finance to ensure that defense spending exceeds 2% of Bulgaria’s gross domestic product (GDP)

Politics » Defense | December 2, 2024, Monday // 14:53

Bulgaria Strengthens Support for Ukraine with New Security Cooperation Agreement

Bulgaria has approved an updated draft of the Agreement on Security Cooperation with Ukraine, confirming its continued commitment to supporting Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia

Politics » Defense | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 16:24

Former Defense Minister: Putin Unlikely to Use Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine

Former Bulgarian Minister of Defense and current head of the "Center for Security and Defense Management" at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, Prof. Todor Tagarev, has stated that the likelihood of Russian President Vladimir Putin resorting to nuclear we

Politics » Defense | November 25, 2024, Monday // 08:46
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria