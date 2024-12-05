Tragic Shooting in Florida: Bulgarian Man Dies After Confrontation with Woman

December 5, 2024, Thursday
Bulgaria: Tragic Shooting in Florida: Bulgarian Man Dies After Confrontation with Woman @Pixabay

A tragic incident unfolded on a road in Orlando, Florida, where a Bulgarian man lost his life after being shot in what authorities are investigating as a road rage incident. According to local media reports and a statement from the Bulgarian Orthodox Church in Central Florida, the victim was a 42-year-old Bulgarian national.

The shooting occurred after a reported confrontation between the victim and a woman driving another vehicle. Witness accounts suggest the man exited his car with his hands raised, urging the woman to drive more carefully. At that point, the woman reportedly pulled out a gun and shot him in the head. The man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

According to the victim’s sister, who resides in Chicago, the incident may have been influenced by prejudice, as her brother was openly homosexual and married in Orlando. She expressed concern that hatred toward those who are different might have played a role in the fatal encounter.

An eyewitness stated that the victim did not touch the woman's car during the incident. After the shooting, the woman allegedly began to act as if the man had attacked her, claiming to be a victim. The witness refuted these claims, asserting that the shooter fabricated the story.

Local authorities are treating the case as a crime resulting from road rage. The American media outlet FOX 35 and Bulgarian news agency Nova TV reported details of the altercation, emphasizing that the victim appeared unarmed and non-threatening at the time of the confrontation. Investigators continue to gather evidence to clarify the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Sources:

  • FOX 35
  • Bulgarian Orthodox Church in Central Florida
  • Nova TV
