French Prime Minister Resigns After Historic No-Confidence Vote Topples Government

December 5, 2024, Thursday
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier is set to resign after his government was toppled by a no-confidence vote, marking the first such ousting in over six decades and just three months after taking office—a record short tenure. The resignation is expected to be presented to President Emmanuel Macron, who faces the difficult task of appointing a successor in the midst of a deepening political crisis. Macron plans to address the nation Thursday evening, according to the Elysée Palace.

The no-confidence vote, initiated by the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party, came as a response to Barnier’s controversial use of a constitutional mechanism to bypass parliamentary approval for the 2025 budget. This move, intended to force through austerity measures, angered opposition parties across the political spectrum. A total of 331 lawmakers in the 577-member National Assembly voted to oust the government, with critical support from Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally.

Barnier, a veteran politician and negotiator, defended his actions in his final speech to the Assembly, warning that his removal would complicate governance. However, he acknowledged the honor of serving France, even in such difficult circumstances. He accused the far right of political blackmail, alleging they reneged on agreements over tax hikes and social spending, further deepening divisions within the fragmented parliament.

Le Pen, a central figure in the Macron era, criticized the president’s leadership, holding him accountable for the crisis and calling for his resignation. She described Barnier’s budget as toxic and declared her party’s intention to support a more inclusive fiscal plan. However, her role in the government’s downfall has drawn criticism, with Le Monde warning that her actions risk alienating key voter groups, such as retirees and business leaders.

Macron’s appointment of Barnier followed snap parliamentary elections in the summer, which resulted in a hung parliament. The elections fragmented the legislature into three blocs, with none securing a majority, leaving Macron’s centrist alliance vulnerable to attacks from both the left and the right. Despite these challenges, Macron has dismissed calls for his resignation and is expected to announce a new prime minister swiftly. Potential candidates include Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu, centrist ally Francois Bayrou, and former Socialist Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve.

Barnier’s short-lived tenure has left France in turmoil, with no budget and uncertainty over the government’s ability to function effectively. The government faces a December 21 deadline to pass the budget, failing which it may have to rely on temporary measures to maintain fiscal operations. Markets have responded nervously, with borrowing costs briefly exceeding those of Greece earlier in the week.

Adding to Macron’s woes, unions have announced strikes over separate austerity measures, further disrupting public services, including schools and transportation. Meanwhile, Macron’s plans to host a high-profile international event this weekend—the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral—risk being overshadowed by the political crisis.

This latest upheaval comes as France grapples with a record-high debt-to-GDP ratio of 111%, exacerbated by pandemic-related spending and the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Opposition leaders have accused Macron of mismanagement, with LFI’s Mathilde Panot calling the ousted budget a provocation against French voters.

With over two years remaining in his presidency, Macron’s authority at home and abroad has been severely diminished, raising questions about the stability of his leadership as France navigates one of its most turbulent political periods in recent history.

