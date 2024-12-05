British Army Could Crumble in a Year Without Backup Forces, Minister Warns

The British Army could be depleted within "six months to a year" in the event of a large-scale conflict, emphasizing the urgent need to rebuild the nation’s reserve forces, according to Veterans Minister Al Carns. Speaking at a conference on reserves at the Royal United Services Institute in London, Carns highlighted the high casualty rates seen in the ongoing war in Ukraine, where Russian forces are sustaining losses of around 1,500 soldiers daily, including those killed and injured. This ability to endure such heavy losses, he said, is central to Russia's strategy and serves as a warning for the UK to enhance its preparedness by expanding its reserve capacity.

Carns, a former Royal Marine colonel turned politician, suggested that in a conflict similar in scale to the war in Ukraine, the British Army, as part of a multinational coalition, would face unsustainable losses at current rates. He noted that while professional armies initiate wars, civilians often end them by stepping in as volunteers and reservists, as seen in Ukraine. Highlighting the depth of Russia's resilience, Carns pointed out that Moscow is already transitioning to its third army in the conflict, a stark reminder of the necessity for countries like Britain to be able to generate manpower quickly in a crisis.

The UK has historically underinvested in its reserve forces, prioritizing resources for the regular armed services—the full-time Army, Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force—since the end of the Cold War. This has left the reserves undermanned, insufficiently trained, and lacking critical equipment such as body armor, weapons, and fighting vehicles. Carns stressed that building depth and mass does not necessarily require a larger standing army but rather an enhanced ability to rapidly expand force capacity in emergencies.

The British reserves are divided into categories, including active reservists who train regularly and the "strategic reserve," which comprises former service personnel eligible for recall for a certain period after leaving regular service. During the Cold War, the strategic reserve was robust, with annual training sessions and precise records maintained by the Ministry of Defence. However, these practices were discontinued, and today, the MoD lacks comprehensive knowledge of the strategic reserve's size, location, and availability for redeployment in a crisis.

Revitalizing the reserves would demand substantial investment and a concerted effort to engage the public in recognizing the importance of service. Carns underlined the need for a cultural shift, reminding citizens that "freedom is not free." He expressed hope that a major defense review set for publication in the spring would include a comprehensive plan to reinvigorate the reserves, proposing a "new deal" to bolster their effectiveness.

He called for an expansion of the active reserve, focusing on trained volunteers ready to respond swiftly, while also addressing gaps in the strategic reserve. This would involve not only understanding its current composition but also taking steps to grow it. Carns urged Britain to align with its NATO allies by placing greater emphasis on reservist forces, ensuring the country is better prepared for any future large-scale conflict.

