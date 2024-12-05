'We Continue the Change' Pushes Anti-Peevski Agenda Amid Prolonged Parliamentary Stalemate

An unprecedented tenth attempt to elect a speaker for Bulgaria’s 51st National Assembly is set to take place today, as the political deadlock continues. The first session of the Assembly began on November 11, but MPs have been unable to agree on a leader. Yesterday’s runoff between Natalia Kiselova, supported by the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), and Silvi Kirilov of "There Is Such a People" (TISP) failed to yield a majority decision, perpetuating the stalemate. Other nominations in earlier rounds included Atanas Atanasov from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and Petar Petrov from "Revival."

Kiril Petkov, co-chair of WCC, has emphasized his party’s willingness to back Natalia Kiselova if the BSP signs a declaration distancing itself from Delyan Peevski, a controversial figure in Bulgarian politics. WCC also supports Silvi Kirilov’s candidacy. Petkov reiterated that the declaration, which commits signatories to a "sanitary cordon" against Peevski, serves as a guiding principle for his party’s actions. Democratic Bulgaria (DB) is still debating whether to join this approach, with ideological differences playing a role in their deliberations.

Petkov suggested that GERB and "DPS - New Beginning" are attempting to delay the parliament's work to pave the way for Borislav Sarafov’s appointment as Prosecutor General. He outlined a scenario in which the parliamentary process would be slowed to allow Sarafov’s election on January 16, citing the procedural requirements for the assembly to establish committees and conduct debates as potential hurdles that could be strategically exploited. GERB and "New Beginning" have only 99 MPs, compared to 141 on the opposing side, making it challenging for them to effectively stall parliamentary activity without further divisions among other parties.

The WCC co-chair accused GERB leader Boyko Borissov of using divide-and-rule tactics to manipulate parties into delaying the Assembly's operations. Petkov claimed Borissov’s maneuvers are aimed at ensuring Sarafov’s appointment, which he linked to concerns over potential legal risks for Borissov himself. Petkov argued that GERB’s refusal to renounce Peevski highlights the intricate political dependencies at play, asserting that Peevski holds significant influence over Sarafov’s candidacy.

WCC plans to propose a change in the law on the judiciary to the National Assembly today. This amendment would prevent Sarafov from assuming a permanent role as Prosecutor General and bar him from continuing in his interim position. Petkov emphasized that the proposed law is constitutionally sound and aims to disrupt Peevski’s influence. He suggested that even if Sarafov were replaced by another member of the Supreme Judicial Council, the new candidate might lack the skills to maintain the same level of effectiveness in fulfilling Peevski’s objectives.

The prolonged struggle to elect a parliamentary speaker has added to the growing frustration among Bulgarian citizens, with Petkov highlighting the confusion caused by repeated nominations and failed votes. He described the political theater as a deliberate distraction from larger issues, such as the judiciary's independence. Despite this, Petkov expressed hope that concrete actions, rather than rhetoric, would ultimately prevail in addressing Bulgaria’s governance challenges.

