'We Continue the Change' Pushes Anti-Peevski Agenda Amid Prolonged Parliamentary Stalemate

Politics | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 09:46
Bulgaria: 'We Continue the Change' Pushes Anti-Peevski Agenda Amid Prolonged Parliamentary Stalemate Kiril Pekov @BNT

An unprecedented tenth attempt to elect a speaker for Bulgaria’s 51st National Assembly is set to take place today, as the political deadlock continues. The first session of the Assembly began on November 11, but MPs have been unable to agree on a leader. Yesterday’s runoff between Natalia Kiselova, supported by the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), and Silvi Kirilov of "There Is Such a People" (TISP) failed to yield a majority decision, perpetuating the stalemate. Other nominations in earlier rounds included Atanas Atanasov from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and Petar Petrov from "Revival."

Kiril Petkov, co-chair of WCC, has emphasized his party’s willingness to back Natalia Kiselova if the BSP signs a declaration distancing itself from Delyan Peevski, a controversial figure in Bulgarian politics. WCC also supports Silvi Kirilov’s candidacy. Petkov reiterated that the declaration, which commits signatories to a "sanitary cordon" against Peevski, serves as a guiding principle for his party’s actions. Democratic Bulgaria (DB) is still debating whether to join this approach, with ideological differences playing a role in their deliberations.

Petkov suggested that GERB and "DPS - New Beginning" are attempting to delay the parliament's work to pave the way for Borislav Sarafov’s appointment as Prosecutor General. He outlined a scenario in which the parliamentary process would be slowed to allow Sarafov’s election on January 16, citing the procedural requirements for the assembly to establish committees and conduct debates as potential hurdles that could be strategically exploited. GERB and "New Beginning" have only 99 MPs, compared to 141 on the opposing side, making it challenging for them to effectively stall parliamentary activity without further divisions among other parties.

The WCC co-chair accused GERB leader Boyko Borissov of using divide-and-rule tactics to manipulate parties into delaying the Assembly's operations. Petkov claimed Borissov’s maneuvers are aimed at ensuring Sarafov’s appointment, which he linked to concerns over potential legal risks for Borissov himself. Petkov argued that GERB’s refusal to renounce Peevski highlights the intricate political dependencies at play, asserting that Peevski holds significant influence over Sarafov’s candidacy.

WCC plans to propose a change in the law on the judiciary to the National Assembly today. This amendment would prevent Sarafov from assuming a permanent role as Prosecutor General and bar him from continuing in his interim position. Petkov emphasized that the proposed law is constitutionally sound and aims to disrupt Peevski’s influence. He suggested that even if Sarafov were replaced by another member of the Supreme Judicial Council, the new candidate might lack the skills to maintain the same level of effectiveness in fulfilling Peevski’s objectives.

The prolonged struggle to elect a parliamentary speaker has added to the growing frustration among Bulgarian citizens, with Petkov highlighting the confusion caused by repeated nominations and failed votes. He described the political theater as a deliberate distraction from larger issues, such as the judiciary's independence. Despite this, Petkov expressed hope that concrete actions, rather than rhetoric, would ultimately prevail in addressing Bulgaria’s governance challenges.

Sources:

  • Bulgarian National Television (BNT)
  • OFFNews
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kiselova, Petkov, BSP, GERB

Related Articles:

Reactions in Bulgaria: BSP and DPS Under Fire as Speaker Election Deadlock Continues

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, has signaled a potential shift in strategy following unexpected developments in the ongoing attempts to form a government and elect a Speaker of the National Assembly

Politics | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 15:53

Tenth Attempt to Elect Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Fails Again

For the tenth consecutive time, the National Assembly failed to elect a Speaker

Politics | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 14:00

Petkov Challenges Peevski’s Influence as Plevneliev Urges Dialogue for Bulgaria’s Stability

In recent months, Bulgarian politics have been marked by tension and instability, fueled by the deepening rifts between key political figures and parties

Politics | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 11:22

Coalition Challenges Push Bulgaria Toward Potential April Elections

In Bulgaria, the political climate remains tense as parties struggle to form a stable coalition following parliamentary elections

Politics | December 2, 2024, Monday // 09:54

GERB Withdraws Raya Nazaryan’s Candidacy for Speaker as Parliamentary Deadlock Continues

GERB has decided to withdraw the candidacy of Raya Nazaryan for the position of Speaker of the National Assembly, as announced by the party leader Boyko Borissov.

Politics | November 29, 2024, Friday // 11:45

Historic Stalemate: Bulgarian Parliament Fails to Elect Speaker for Seventh Time (UPDATED)

The Bulgarian parliament has entered its 18th day without electing a speaker, marking a historic impasse in the 51st National Assembly

Politics | November 28, 2024, Thursday // 15:44
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Reactions in Bulgaria: BSP and DPS Under Fire as Speaker Election Deadlock Continues

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, has signaled a potential shift in strategy following unexpected developments in the ongoing attempts to form a government and elect a Speaker of the National Assembly

Politics | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 15:53

Tenth Attempt to Elect Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Fails Again

For the tenth consecutive time, the National Assembly failed to elect a Speaker

Politics | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 14:00

Bulgaria Approves New Military Aid to Ukraine, Receives Financial Compensation

Bulgaria's Ministry of Defense has confirmed that the government has approved the provision of additional military assistance to Ukraine, as part of its ongoing support

Politics » Defense | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 10:17

Unbelievable! Bulgarian MPs Can't Elect a Speaker for the Ninth Time!

The Bulgarian parliament has failed once again to elect a speaker, marking its ninth unsuccessful attempt

Politics | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 16:37

U.S. Boosts Bulgaria's Border Security with Advanced Equipment

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), through Homeland Security Investigations, has provided Bulgaria’s Ministry of the Interior with advanced equipment aimed at bolstering the country’s border security

Politics » Defense | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00

U.S. Army Completes Scheduled Transfer of Forces at Novo Selo Training Area

This morning, the United States Army carried out its scheduled transfer of forces at the Novo Selo Training Area (NSTA)

Politics » Defense | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 16:44
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria