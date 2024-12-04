Balkans' Biggest Ice Rink Returns to Sofia with New Features and Winter Magic

The largest ice park in the Balkans has officially reopened in Sofia, offering residents and visitors an exciting winter sports experience. The rink, situated next to "Orlov Most" (Eagle's Bridge) in the city’s Prince’s Garden, spans 11,000 square meters, with 4,000 square meters dedicated to the ice surface alone. It includes one large rink and two smaller ones, making it one of the premier ice facilities in Europe. This year marks its third consecutive season, supported by the Sofia Municipality and the Sofia – European Capital of Sport Foundation.

During the opening ceremony, attended by city officials and local figure skating talent, Deputy Mayor Ivan Vassilev expressed gratitude for the support that allowed Sofia to have its own ice park. He emphasized that Sofia joins other major European capitals in offering public winter sports facilities. The rink will operate daily through February 9, 2025, with four two-hour sessions each day, providing plenty of opportunity for skaters of all levels.

The event also showcased performances from top young figure skaters, including members of the "Denkova-Staviski" and "Ledeni Iskri" clubs. The highlight was a stunning live performance by figure skater Maria Ilinova, who enchanted the crowd with a Christmas-themed routine.

The ice park features a range of amenities, including 2,500 pairs of skates, 60 simulators, and 15 instructors, catering to both beginner skaters and experienced enthusiasts. The park's design includes wide skating alleys stretching over 800 meters, with a special area for extreme skating. Additionally, a Christmas market has been set up around the rink, featuring traditional food and drinks, while a section for events and performances will be hosted by Sofia University.

From January 1, 2025, the ice rink will offer free classes to schoolchildren, and Sofia residents can use the facilities at discounted rates. The price for a two-hour session remains at 20 leva, with skates available for rent for an additional 5 leva, plus 2 leva for a wardrobe. In the evening, the rink transforms into a festive spectacle with energy-efficient lighting and color music, creating a magical atmosphere.

The reopening of Sofia’s Ice Park is part of the city's year as the World Capital of Sport 2024, a title it holds before passing it to Monaco in a December 12 ceremony.