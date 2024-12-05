2025 Bulgarian Vignettes: Same Prices, Easier Renewals via Digital Platforms

The prices for Bulgaria's annual vignettes in 2025 will remain the same as last year, with the cost set at 87 leva. Drivers can now purchase these vignettes online through Vinetki.bg and TollPass.bg. The digital platforms allow for the purchase of vignettes up to 30 days before they are needed, providing added convenience for drivers. In addition to the annual vignette, other types of electronic vignettes are also available at unchanged prices: the quarterly vignette costs 48 leva, the monthly vignette is 27 leva, the weekly vignette costs 13 leva, and the weekend vignette is priced at 9 leva.

To help drivers keep track of their vignette expiry dates, registration on the website register.vinetki.bg allows users to receive notifications for free. This ensures they are reminded of the deadline for renewing their vignette and helps avoid fines for expired vignettes. By receiving timely reminders, drivers can renew their vignettes before they expire, thus preventing the imposition of compensatory fees or fines if not paid within 14 days.

The process of purchasing and renewing vignettes has been streamlined through these online platforms, making it easy for drivers to manage their toll payments. Once registered, users can purchase multiple vignettes for family or company vehicles, with the option to renew up to 30 vignettes at once through a single payment. The system also offers a group validity check, automatic notifications, and an easy renewal process for all vehicles under one registered profile, completely free of charge.

The platforms Vinetki.bg and TollPass.bg were introduced in 2019 and have since become the preferred method for Bulgarian drivers to manage their vignettes and toll payments. Developed by Intelligent Traffic Systems AD, these platforms apply the latest technological solutions and meet all regulatory standards for electronic toll collection, ensuring a secure and efficient service for drivers.

