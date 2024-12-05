December 5 Weather Forecast: Rain and Snow Across Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 17:22
Bulgaria: December 5 Weather Forecast: Rain and Snow Across Bulgaria @Pexels

On December 5, Bulgaria will experience varied weather conditions across different regions. In the eastern part of the country, light rain showers are expected, with rain spreading toward the western areas as the day progresses. A light to moderate east-northeasterly wind will prevail, and visibility may be reduced in some plains areas during the morning hours. Temperatures will range from 1°C to 5°C, with Sofia experiencing around 2°C in the morning. The daytime highs will reach 5°C to 10°C, and Sofia will have a high of approximately 5°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be mostly cloudy with scattered light rain. A light to moderate north-northeasterly wind is anticipated, and temperatures will range from 8°C to 9°C. The sea water temperature will be around 11°C to 12°C.

In the mountains, the weather will be cloudy, with scattered light snow showers. At 1,200 meters, temperatures will reach around 3°C, while at 2,000 meters, temperatures will be close to minus 2°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Around 400,000 Bulgarian Pensioners to Receive 100 Leva Christmas Bonus

Approximately 400,000 pensioners in Bulgaria will receive a Christmas supplement of 100 leva (50 euros)

Society | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 14:05

Tenth Attempt to Elect Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Fails Again

For the tenth consecutive time, the National Assembly failed to elect a Speaker

Politics | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 14:00

OECD Forecasts Bulgaria's Economic Growth and Eurozone Entry by 2026

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has projected that Bulgaria will join the eurozone in 2026

Business » Finance | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 09:30

2025 Bulgarian Vignettes: Same Prices, Easier Renewals via Digital Platforms

The prices for Bulgaria's annual vignettes in 2025 will remain the same as last year, with the cost set at 87 leva

Society | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 08:55

Bulgaria Uncovers Largest Ever Arsenal of Illegal Weapons in Major Police Operation

A significant arsenal of illegal weapons and ammunition was uncovered in Bulgaria during a specialized operation

Crime | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 18:46

Unbelievable! Bulgarian MPs Can't Elect a Speaker for the Ninth Time!

The Bulgarian parliament has failed once again to elect a speaker, marking its ninth unsuccessful attempt

Politics | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 16:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Cold and Cloudy Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on December 4

The weather forecast for Bulgaria on Wednesday, December 4, predicts mostly cloudy skies across the country, with fog expected in the plains

Society » Environment | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 18:04

Over 20% of Bulgarians Affected by Disasters in 2023, Data Shows

More than one-fifth of Bulgarians resided in areas impacted by disasters over the past year

Society » Environment | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 14:31

Cloudy Skies and Rain in Parts of Bulgaria on December 3

On December 3, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy skies, with rain expected in parts of Southeastern Bulgaria

Society » Environment | December 2, 2024, Monday // 20:17

Sofia Implements Low-Emission Zone: Thousands of Violations Detected in First 24 Hours

A new regulation aimed at improving air quality has taken effect in Sofia, imposing restrictions on polluting vehicles entering the city center

Society » Environment | December 2, 2024, Monday // 10:08

Variable Conditions Across Bulgaria on December 2: Snow, Rain, and Clouds

On December 2, Bulgaria will experience varying weather conditions across different regions

Society » Environment | December 2, 2024, Monday // 00:14

Rain, Snow, and Strong Winds: Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook Leading Into the Weekend

On November 30, much of Bulgaria will experience cloudy weather, with rain expected across Western and Central regions. In the Forebalkan area,

Society » Environment | November 29, 2024, Friday // 16:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria