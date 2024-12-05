December 5 Weather Forecast: Rain and Snow Across Bulgaria

Around 400,000 Bulgarian Pensioners to Receive 100 Leva Christmas Bonus
Approximately 400,000 pensioners in Bulgaria will receive a Christmas supplement of 100 leva (50 euros)
On December 5, Bulgaria will experience varied weather conditions across different regions. In the eastern part of the country, light rain showers are expected, with rain spreading toward the western areas as the day progresses. A light to moderate east-northeasterly wind will prevail, and visibility may be reduced in some plains areas during the morning hours. Temperatures will range from 1°C to 5°C, with Sofia experiencing around 2°C in the morning. The daytime highs will reach 5°C to 10°C, and Sofia will have a high of approximately 5°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be mostly cloudy with scattered light rain. A light to moderate north-northeasterly wind is anticipated, and temperatures will range from 8°C to 9°C. The sea water temperature will be around 11°C to 12°C.
In the mountains, the weather will be cloudy, with scattered light snow showers. At 1,200 meters, temperatures will reach around 3°C, while at 2,000 meters, temperatures will be close to minus 2°C.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
The weather forecast for Bulgaria on Wednesday, December 4, predicts mostly cloudy skies across the country, with fog expected in the plains
More than one-fifth of Bulgarians resided in areas impacted by disasters over the past year
On December 3, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy skies, with rain expected in parts of Southeastern Bulgaria
A new regulation aimed at improving air quality has taken effect in Sofia, imposing restrictions on polluting vehicles entering the city center
On December 2, Bulgaria will experience varying weather conditions across different regions
On November 30, much of Bulgaria will experience cloudy weather, with rain expected across Western and Central regions. In the Forebalkan area,
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023