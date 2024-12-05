December 5 Weather Forecast: Rain and Snow Across Bulgaria

On December 5, Bulgaria will experience varied weather conditions across different regions. In the eastern part of the country, light rain showers are expected, with rain spreading toward the western areas as the day progresses. A light to moderate east-northeasterly wind will prevail, and visibility may be reduced in some plains areas during the morning hours. Temperatures will range from 1°C to 5°C, with Sofia experiencing around 2°C in the morning. The daytime highs will reach 5°C to 10°C, and Sofia will have a high of approximately 5°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be mostly cloudy with scattered light rain. A light to moderate north-northeasterly wind is anticipated, and temperatures will range from 8°C to 9°C. The sea water temperature will be around 11°C to 12°C.

In the mountains, the weather will be cloudy, with scattered light snow showers. At 1,200 meters, temperatures will reach around 3°C, while at 2,000 meters, temperatures will be close to minus 2°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)