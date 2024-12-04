Syrian Rebels Advance on Hama as Regime Forces Counterattack with Russian Air Support

Syrian rebels, including Islamist-led factions, have launched a major offensive against government forces, advancing towards Hama after capturing significant territory in the northwest, including Aleppo. Their campaign, dubbed "Operation Deter the Aggression," aims to displace the Assad regime and reclaim areas held by government forces. Rebel forces advanced to within 10 kilometers of Hama, capturing key towns like Maardis and Soran. Their movement toward Hama, a strategically important city connecting Aleppo to Damascus and coastal strongholds, marks a critical escalation in Syria’s protracted conflict.

The Syrian government, backed by Russian airpower, mounted a counteroffensive to reclaim lost positions. Regime forces retook villages like Kafraa and Maarshahour, bolstered by reinforcements, including militia from the National Defense Forces and allied fighters. Intense airstrikes targeted rebel-held areas in Hama and Idlib, resulting in significant casualties and widespread displacement, with over 50,000 people fleeing the violence.

Hama, once a center of opposition to Assad, has a history of anti-regime sentiment. The city witnessed brutal crackdowns during the 1982 uprising and subsequent protests in 2011. Despite years of relative calm, the recent rebel offensive underscores the ongoing volatility in the region. The offensive coincides with accusations by Russia at the United Nations, alleging Ukrainian support for Syrian rebels, including the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Moscow claimed Ukrainian military instructors were aiding HTS fighters, although no evidence was provided.

Amidst the escalation, international reactions have highlighted the complexity of the conflict. The US and Russia exchanged barbs at a UN Security Council meeting, with Washington condemning regime and Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure and Moscow accusing Ukraine of exacerbating tensions. Iran, another key Assad ally, signaled readiness to send additional troops if requested, while deploying hundreds of fighters to support regime efforts.

The rebel advance has renewed concerns over the resurgence of violence in Syria, with displaced civilians and humanitarian organizations grappling with the escalating crisis. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and US troops stationed in the region have also been drawn into the broader conflict, with Washington targeting assets linked to Iranian-backed militias following rocket attacks near its bases.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran remain in close contact regarding the conflict, aiming for stabilization amidst the renewed fighting. However, with rebel gains challenging the regime’s grip, the situation remains unpredictable, heightening fears of a broader escalation in Syria’s long-running civil war.

