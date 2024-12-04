Bulgaria Faces EU Pressure to Act Swiftly on Sheep Plague Outbreak in Velingrad

The European Commission has emphasized the urgent need for immediate action to eliminate the recent sheep plague outbreak in the Bulgarian town of Velingrad. In a statement from the Directorate for Crisis Management in Food, Animals, and Plants within the Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety, the Commission underscored the risks posed by any further delays in addressing the issue. The Commission warned that prolonged inaction could endanger not only the health of sheep and goats within Bulgaria but also across the European Union.

The statement follows a meeting between European Commission officials and Bulgaria's Chief Veterinary Sanitary Inspector, during which the country’s ongoing challenges in handling the outbreak were discussed. According to the Directorate, the plague of small ruminants is a highly contagious viral disease, categorized as a "category A disease," which requires immediate eradication efforts.

The European Commission noted that Bulgaria had confirmed the presence of the virus through laboratory tests at a National Reference Laboratory registered in European databases. As per European regulations, once the infection is confirmed, no further testing is needed for confirmation. The Commission’s statement reiterates the critical importance of swift action to contain the outbreak.

In response to the crisis, Bulgarian Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev acknowledged the urgency of the situation and stated that the government is exploring various options to address the problem. One potential solution being considered is an additional round of testing to reassure farmers and ensure the accuracy of the results.

