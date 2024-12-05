Mickoski: North Macedonia Committed to EU Membership, Rejects Ultimatums

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 11:12
Bulgaria: Mickoski: North Macedonia Committed to EU Membership, Rejects Ultimatums Hristijan Mickoski @Wikimedia Commons

In a video address from Brussels, North Macedonia's Prime Minister, Hristijan Mickoski, reaffirmed his country's commitment to EU membership, highlighting the government's focus on implementing reforms and improving living standards for its citizens. Mickoski emphasized that the ultimate goal remains full membership in the European Union.

During his visit, Mickoski held productive meetings with the new European Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, and the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa. He described the discussions as "extremely friendly, cordial, and constructive," where they reviewed past challenges and the sacrifices made in the pursuit of European values.

However, Mickoski was firm in stating that North Macedonia does not accept ultimatums. While the country remains eager to start the negotiation process, he stressed the need for continued dialogue to find a solution that would open the first cluster of negotiations and allow for swift progress toward EU membership.

As part of his ongoing commitment to his country's development, Mickoski reiterated that the Macedonian government is dedicated to improving the lives of its people, with EU integration remaining a central aspect of that vision. He also participated in a meeting with other Western Balkan leaders, chaired by President Costa, further demonstrating North Macedonia's active engagement with the EU.

Source: Bulgarian News Agency (BTA)

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mickoski, macedonia, EU

Related Articles:

EU Defense Commissioner Warns Russia Could Target EU Country if Ukraine Support Falters

European Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius warned that if the West fails to provide sufficient military support to Ukraine, Russia could seize the opportunity to target an EU country

World » EU | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 14:11

Bulgarians Favor Savings Over Investment: Only 5% of Assets in Financial Markets

Bulgarians allocate a significant portion of their savings to deposits, with 73% of their assets held in this form

Business » Finance | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 17:15

Protests Intensify in Tbilisi as Georgian Government Faces Backlash Over EU Talks Suspension

Thousands of demonstrators have gathered outside Georgia’s parliament in Tbilisi for a sixth consecutive night, protesting the government’s suspension of negotiations on European Union accession

World » EU | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 09:09

Low Wages Drive Labor Shortages in Bulgaria and Europe

Labor shortages have become a key issue discussed at the recent EU Council of Employment and Social Policy Ministers (EPSCO) meetin

World » EU | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 12:20

EU and Bulgaria Press North Macedonia on Constitutional Reforms and EU Accession

During a debate in the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee in Brussels, Timco Mucunski, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia, refrained from providing a timeline for including Bulgarians as a state-forming nationality in the country’s constitut

World » Southeast Europe | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 08:45

EU Freezes 1.2 Billion Leva Payment to Bulgaria Due to Reform Delays

Bulgaria's request for the second tranche of funding under the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) has been met with resistance from Brussels.

World » EU | December 2, 2024, Monday // 13:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Turkey Left Out as Bulgaria and Romania Prepare for Schengen Membership

Turkish media outlets have reacted strongly to the anticipated accession of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen Area

World » Southeast Europe | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 08:48

'Romania Will Be Part Of Russia'

Russian ultranationalist ideologue Aleksandr Dugin, often referred to as "Putin's ideologue," caused controversy with a statement on the social media platform "X" claiming that "soon Romania will be part of Russia"

World » Southeast Europe | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 16:40

Romania's Elena Lasconi Calls for Pro-European Unity Ahead of Presidential Run-Off

The Constitutional Court of Romania has upheld the results of the first round of the presidential election held on November 24

World » Southeast Europe | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 08:51

EU and Bulgaria Press North Macedonia on Constitutional Reforms and EU Accession

During a debate in the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee in Brussels, Timco Mucunski, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia, refrained from providing a timeline for including Bulgarians as a state-forming nationality in the country’s constitut

World » Southeast Europe | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 08:45

Social Democrats Secure Victory in Romania's Parliamentary Elections Amid Rising Far-Right Support

With 99% of the votes counted in Romania’s parliamentary elections, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), led by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, has secured the largest share of the vote with 23%

World » Southeast Europe | December 2, 2024, Monday // 10:12

North Macedonia's President: Bulgarian Veto and EU Pressure Undermine Regional Integration

North Macedonia’s President, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, expressed her opposition to resolving issues related to what she referred to as the "Bulgarian veto," criticizing the European Union for its lack of a comprehensive enlargement strategy

World » Southeast Europe | November 29, 2024, Friday // 16:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria