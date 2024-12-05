Mickoski: North Macedonia Committed to EU Membership, Rejects Ultimatums

In a video address from Brussels, North Macedonia's Prime Minister, Hristijan Mickoski, reaffirmed his country's commitment to EU membership, highlighting the government's focus on implementing reforms and improving living standards for its citizens. Mickoski emphasized that the ultimate goal remains full membership in the European Union.

During his visit, Mickoski held productive meetings with the new European Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, and the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa. He described the discussions as "extremely friendly, cordial, and constructive," where they reviewed past challenges and the sacrifices made in the pursuit of European values.

However, Mickoski was firm in stating that North Macedonia does not accept ultimatums. While the country remains eager to start the negotiation process, he stressed the need for continued dialogue to find a solution that would open the first cluster of negotiations and allow for swift progress toward EU membership.

As part of his ongoing commitment to his country's development, Mickoski reiterated that the Macedonian government is dedicated to improving the lives of its people, with EU integration remaining a central aspect of that vision. He also participated in a meeting with other Western Balkan leaders, chaired by President Costa, further demonstrating North Macedonia's active engagement with the EU.

Source: Bulgarian News Agency (BTA)