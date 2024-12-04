Dutch Government Endorses Bulgaria’s Schengen Accession by Land

Around 400,000 Bulgarian Pensioners to Receive 100 Leva Christmas Bonus
Approximately 400,000 pensioners in Bulgaria will receive a Christmas supplement of 100 leva (50 euros)
The Dutch government has expressed its support for Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen area by land, according to diplomatic sources and local media. The decision has been formally submitted to the Dutch parliament, as required by national legislative procedures. While parliament has the right to vote on the proposal, the government can override a negative vote or choose not to hold a debate at all.
The Dutch parliament is expected to review the government’s position early next week, with discussions scheduled for December 11. Current expectations suggest that lawmakers will not oppose the proposal, clearing a significant hurdle for Bulgaria's Schengen accession by land.
The final decision on Bulgaria’s Schengen entry, along with Romania’s, is set to be made during the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting on December 12 in Brussels. Should the decision be favorable, border checks for both countries are anticipated to be abolished starting January 1, 2024.
This development follows the Dutch government’s recent adoption of the supportive stance, which aligns with broader EU discussions on expanding the Schengen area. Bulgaria and Romania’s full admission into Schengen would mark a major milestone in their European integration efforts.
Sources:
European Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius warned that if the West fails to provide sufficient military support to Ukraine, Russia could seize the opportunity to target an EU country
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier is set to resign after his government was toppled by a no-confidence vote, marking the first such ousting in over six decades and just three months after taking office
The European Commission has emphasized the urgent need for immediate action to eliminate the recent plague outbreak in the Bulgarian town of Velingrad
Thousands of demonstrators have gathered outside Georgia’s parliament in Tbilisi for a sixth consecutive night, protesting the government’s suspension of negotiations on European Union accession
Labor shortages have become a key issue discussed at the recent EU Council of Employment and Social Policy Ministers (EPSCO) meetin
Bulgaria's admission to the Schengen area could bring substantial financial benefits, amounting to an estimated 1.63 billion leva annually
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023