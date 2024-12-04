Dutch Government Endorses Bulgaria’s Schengen Accession by Land

The Dutch government has expressed its support for Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen area by land, according to diplomatic sources and local media. The decision has been formally submitted to the Dutch parliament, as required by national legislative procedures. While parliament has the right to vote on the proposal, the government can override a negative vote or choose not to hold a debate at all.

The Dutch parliament is expected to review the government’s position early next week, with discussions scheduled for December 11. Current expectations suggest that lawmakers will not oppose the proposal, clearing a significant hurdle for Bulgaria's Schengen accession by land.

The final decision on Bulgaria’s Schengen entry, along with Romania’s, is set to be made during the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting on December 12 in Brussels. Should the decision be favorable, border checks for both countries are anticipated to be abolished starting January 1, 2024.

This development follows the Dutch government’s recent adoption of the supportive stance, which aligns with broader EU discussions on expanding the Schengen area. Bulgaria and Romania’s full admission into Schengen would mark a major milestone in their European integration efforts.

