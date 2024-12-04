Escalating Syrian Conflict: Rebel Advances, Russian Movements, and Iraqi Warnings

Syrian rebels intensified their offensive against the Assad regime, advancing toward Hama City and capturing over 20 towns and villages in the surrounding areas. Among the areas seized were Taybat al-Imam, Halfaya, and Rahbat Khattab, marking significant progress on the western and northern axes of the city. On Monday, opposition forces reclaimed Qalaat al-Madiq following clashes with regime forces and Iranian-backed militias, as confirmed by military sources affiliated with the rebels.

The ongoing campaign, known as "Operation Deter the Aggression," was launched by a coalition of rebel groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in response to recent regime and Russian strikes targeting northwestern Syria. The opposition claimed that the Turkey-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) is preparing to join the offensive against Iranian and Russian-supported regime forces. During Monday's clashes along the Al-Jubayyn, Tell Malah, and Al-Jalama axes, over 50 regime soldiers were killed, with five captured, according to the opposition’s military department.

The rebel coalition has also made gains in Aleppo and Idlib provinces, seizing key locations such as Maarat al-Numan, Khan Sheikhoun, and Saraqib. Airports and military installations have fallen under opposition control, including the Nayrab military airport and an infantry school in Aleppo’s northern countryside. Civilians in the region continue to suffer, with 81 fatalities reported due to ongoing bombardments by regime and Russian forces, as documented by the White Helmets.

Meanwhile, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have launched an offensive in Deir ez-Zor, clashing with regime forces and capturing seven villages, including Al-Husseiniya and Mazloum. The operation has heightened tensions with the Turkish-backed SNA, further complicating the already volatile landscape in eastern Syria.

The broader conflict has prompted international reactions. Russia appears to be scaling down its naval presence at the Tartous base, with reports of at least one vessel departing. The base, leased by Syria to Russia since 2017, is a key logistical hub for Moscow’s military operations in the Mediterranean and Syria. While Russian military bloggers suggest the move may be linked to training exercises, analysts view it as a response to the rebels' recent advances.

In Iraq, military officials expressed concerns over potential spillover effects. Iraqi army spokesperson Yahya Rasool warned of preemptive action against opposition rebels should they approach Iraqi borders, labeling them as terrorists. Iran-backed factions within Iraq, such as Kata’ib Sayyid Shuhada, have pledged support for the Assad regime, while Iraqi Sunni political leaders urged restraint and adherence to the country's constitutional principles of non-interference.

Diplomatic efforts to address the escalating violence are underway, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi meeting Turkish officials and announcing plans for talks involving Iran, Turkey, and Russia as part of the Astana process. These discussions, set to coincide with the Doha Forum, aim to find solutions to the intensifying conflict. However, the rebels remain resolute in their campaign, continuing to press forward across multiple fronts.

