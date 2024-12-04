Protests Intensify in Tbilisi as Georgian Government Faces Backlash Over EU Talks Suspension

Thousands of demonstrators have gathered outside Georgia’s parliament in Tbilisi for a sixth consecutive night, protesting the government’s suspension of negotiations on European Union accession. Riot police and special forces have continued to use water cannons, tear gas, and other means to disperse the crowds, often resulting in clashes marked by violence and mass arrests. Reports indicate that many detainees have been physically abused, with some subjected to severe beatings. Nearly 300 protesters have been detained, and dozens, including three police officers, have been hospitalized due to injuries sustained during the protests.

The unrest follows a controversial decision by the ruling Georgian Dream party to put EU accession talks on hold until 2028, a move widely criticized as a blow to Georgia’s constitutional commitment to European integration. Public backlash has been further fueled by the disputed parliamentary elections on October 26, which opposition groups and pro-Western President Salome Zurabishvili claim were rigged. Zurabishvili and over 30 former opposition MPs challenged the election results in the Constitutional Court, alleging violations of voting principles, but their appeals were dismissed.

Demonstrators accuse the government of aligning with Russian interests and undermining Georgia’s democratic future. Protesters have built barricades and thrown fireworks at security forces, while opposition figures, like Tamar Kordzaia of the Unity National Movement, have vowed to continue the fight for democracy and EU membership. Kordzaia expressed confidence that sustained pressure could lead to new elections and a return to negotiations with the EU.

Amid the escalating crisis, the EU has reiterated concerns about Georgia’s democratic backsliding. The suspension of EU accession talks came shortly after the European Parliament criticized the October elections as neither free nor fair. The EU had previously granted Georgia candidate status in December 2023, contingent on meeting specific democratic reforms, but withheld further financial support after the Georgian government passed a contentious “foreign influence” law resembling a Russian statute often used to stifle dissent.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze defended the government’s actions, claiming readiness to resume talks if the EU ends its "blackmail" and adopts a more cooperative approach. He criticized European institutions for hindering Georgia’s integration process and emphasized the government’s willingness to sign agreements “immediately” if conditions change.

Meanwhile, international condemnation of the crackdown has grown. U.S. State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel denounced the excessive use of force against demonstrators and urged Georgian authorities to uphold human rights and the rule of law. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly also called on the government to respect peaceful assembly and fundamental freedoms, warning against the erosion of democratic principles.

The protests have drawn support from public figures and institutions, with 60 employees of the Georgian Public Broadcaster signing a statement condemning the violent suppression of dissent. Prominent ambassadors, including Tea Maisuradze, Georgia’s envoy to the Czech Republic, have resigned in protest against the government’s foreign policy shift. Maisuradze reaffirmed her commitment to Georgia’s European future, joining a growing list of diplomats distancing themselves from the ruling party.

Despite the government’s attempts to quell dissent, opposition leaders and citizens remain resolute in their demands. Demonstrator David Jandieri emphasized the importance of sustained protests, stating, “We do not have another choice.” President Zurabishvili, whose term officially ends later this month, has vowed to remain in office to lead the call for new elections, defying the ruling party’s stance and reinforcing her opposition to the current trajectory of Georgian politics.

