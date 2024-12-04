Martial Law Fallout in South Korea: Impeachment Motion Filed Against President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's political crisis deepened on Wednesday as opposition parties submitted a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, just hours after his abrupt declaration and subsequent reversal of martial law. The motion, filed by the main opposition Democratic Party and five smaller parties, reflects growing outrage over Yoon’s actions, which saw troops deployed around parliament before lawmakers successfully voted to nullify the decree.

The impeachment process requires the support of two-thirds of the 300-member National Assembly and at least six votes from the Constitutional Court’s nine justices. With opposition parties holding 192 seats, they are just shy of the required majority. However, when the martial law declaration was rejected by a 190-0 vote, 18 lawmakers from Yoon’s ruling People Power Party sided with the opposition. The leader of the People Power Party, Han Dong-hun, criticized the declaration as unconstitutional and called for Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun to step down.

Yoon’s martial law proclamation on Tuesday night marked the first such decree in over 40 years, a stark reminder of South Korea's military-dominated past. The president cited the need to eliminate "anti-state" forces as justification for his actions, accusing the opposition of hindering his agenda in parliament. His declaration led to troops and police blocking access to the National Assembly, with military helicopters landing nearby. Protesters gathered outside, and in one instance, a soldier reportedly aimed an assault rifle at a demonstrator. Despite these scenes, no significant violence occurred, and the martial law was formally lifted by 4:30 a.m. during a Cabinet meeting.

The Democratic Party, which holds a parliamentary majority, accused Yoon of breaching constitutional protocols and declared the martial law invalid from the outset. The party described the move as an act of rebellion and grounds for impeachment. The constitution permits the president to declare martial law during emergencies such as wartime but mandates parliamentary oversight. Critics argue Yoon violated the constitution by attempting to suspend legislative activities and deploying troops to obstruct lawmakers.

While the capital appeared calm, with busy streets and ongoing tourist activities, the political ramifications were significant. Yoon’s senior advisers offered to resign en masse, and calls for the resignation of Defense Minister Kim and other Cabinet members intensified. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who would assume presidential duties if Yoon is impeached, urged Cabinet members to continue their work amid the crisis.

Observers noted the gravity of the situation, highlighting the need for at least six Constitutional Court justices to approve the impeachment motion for Yoon's removal. However, with only six justices currently serving due to recent retirements, lawmakers must expedite appointments to fill the vacancies. The court’s inability to proceed without at least seven justices could delay the process.

The martial law declaration has drawn comparisons to South Korea’s authoritarian past, when military regimes used similar measures to suppress dissent. Such tactics have not been seen since the country transitioned to democracy in the late 1980s. On Tuesday night, opposition leader Lee Jae-myung livestreamed himself climbing over a wall to join the parliamentary vote. Despite the military's presence, some lawmakers managed to enter without facing significant resistance.

The international community has expressed concern over the developments. The White House stated it was not informed in advance of the martial law declaration and is monitoring the situation closely. Pentagon officials confirmed that the crisis had no impact on the 27,000 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea.

Critics have described Yoon’s actions as a troubling erosion of democratic norms. Natalia Slavney, a research analyst at the Stimson Center, warned that the move reflected an alarming trend of governance under Yoon’s administration. Comparisons have been drawn to the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye in 2017, who was removed from office and later imprisoned for corruption.

In a televised address, Yoon accused the opposition of being "pro-North Korean anti-state forces" without providing further evidence. Meanwhile, North Korea has yet to comment on the situation. In the midst of the political turmoil, daily life in Seoul continued largely unaffected. Tourists and residents moved about as usual, though concerns about potential protests and demonstrations lingered.

Yoon’s government has faced significant challenges since his election in 2022, including a budgetary standoff with the Democratic Party and an opposition-led campaign to impeach key prosecutors. With his presidency now in jeopardy, South Korea faces a critical test of its democratic institutions and political stability.

