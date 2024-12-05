Bulgaria Advances Eurozone Integration with Instant Payment System
The process of introducing the euro in Bulgaria is advancing, with the implementation of the Eurosystem’s TIPS (Target Instant Payment Settlement) service playing a central role. The Bulgarian National Bank, the BISERA payment system, two banks, and one electronic money company have joined the service, which facilitates instant payments in euros, completed within ten seconds.
The integration with TIPS is a step within Bulgaria’s National Plan for adopting the euro. This service enables 24/7 domestic and cross-border euro payments, functioning every day of the year. By leveraging TIPS, all payment service providers in the eurozone registered under the SCT Inst scheme gain access to instant euro payments, with the majority of transactions finalized in under five seconds.
TIPS operates on the consolidated TARGET platform, ensuring broad accessibility for participants across the eurozone. Bulgaria plans to expand its participation, with additional payment service providers expected to join TIPS in 2025, further integrating the country into the euro payment network.
As part of its eurozone accession efforts, the Ministry of Finance intends to request new convergence reports from Brussels and the European Central Bank by December 15. Bulgaria is anticipated to meet all necessary criteria for euro adoption by then. Once the reports are issued, an official timeline for adopting the single European currency is expected to be set.
Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)
OECD Forecasts Bulgaria's Economic Growth and Eurozone Entry by 2026
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has projected that Bulgaria will join the eurozone in 2026
Bulgarians Favor Savings Over Investment: Only 5% of Assets in Financial Markets
Bulgarians allocate a significant portion of their savings to deposits, with 73% of their assets held in this form
Bulgaria Considers 100 Leva Christmas Supplement for Low-Income Pensioners
Bulgaria's Acting Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova stated that discussions are ongoing regarding the payment of a 100 leva (50 euros) Christmas supplement to pensioners
Karimanski Assumes Role in Bulgaria's National Bank, Emphasizes Eurozone Preparedness
President Rumen Radev emphasized the stability of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), describing it as one of the most secure financial institutions in Europe
Bulgaria’s Budget Deficit Narrows to 3.7 Billion Leva in November
Preliminary data from Bulgaria’s Ministry of Finance indicates a slight reduction in the budget deficit for November compared to October
Banking Sector in Bulgaria Reports 3 Billion Leva Profit, Faces Potential New Taxation
Bulgaria's banking system is on track to surpass three billion leva in profits again this year, following the record-breaking 3.4 billion leva reported in 2023