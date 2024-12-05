Turkey Left Out as Bulgaria and Romania Prepare for Schengen Membership

Around 400,000 Bulgarian Pensioners to Receive 100 Leva Christmas Bonus
Approximately 400,000 pensioners in Bulgaria will receive a Christmas supplement of 100 leva (50 euros)
Turkish media outlets have reacted strongly to the anticipated accession of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen Area, with headlines emphasizing a perceived negative impact on Turkey. Publications such as Istiklal have described the development as “bad news for those wishing to visit the EU,” framing it as another restrictive step by the European Union against Turkish citizens. They highlight that while Bulgaria and Romania have been EU members for years, border controls have remained in place, but these are set to end on January 1, 2025.
The decision has been linked to broader EU measures aimed at controlling migration through the Balkans, particularly along the Bulgarian-Turkish border. Istiklal notes that at a recent European Commission meeting, measures to bolster border security were approved, specifically tasking Bulgaria with additional efforts to manage its border with Turkey. The publication suggests these actions are part of the EU’s strategy to counter rising levels of illegal migration and argues that they signify a broader closing of doors to Turkey.
Turkish media also point out that the EU’s visa policies have grown increasingly restrictive for Turkish citizens in recent years. MediaRadar reports that the rate of visa rejections for Turks has reached unprecedented levels, and new measures are expected to exacerbate this trend. The outlet claims this move will lead to further strain in Turkey-EU relations, highlighting that EU nations are pursuing "radical changes" to tighten their visa regimes.
The changes in Bulgaria and Romania’s border policies are also seen as emblematic of Turkey’s exclusion from European integration. Gazete Gercek notes that the abolition of passport control for Bulgarian and Romanian citizens will mark a new phase in their EU membership, granting them full rights to free movement. The publication emphasizes the implications for Turkey, pointing out that additional security measures on the Bulgarian-Turkish border are being planned as part of the EU’s effort to combat illegal migration via the Balkans.
According to Turkish commentators, these developments signal a deepening divide between Turkey and the EU. They interpret the Schengen accession of Bulgaria and Romania, coupled with increased travel restrictions for Turkish citizens, as part of a broader strategy by the EU to distance itself from Turkey and tighten its borders against migration from the region.
In a video address from Brussels, North Macedonia's Prime Minister, Hristijan Mickoski, reaffirmed his country's commitment to EU membership, highlighting the government's focus on implementing reforms and improving living standards for its citizens
Russian ultranationalist ideologue Aleksandr Dugin, often referred to as "Putin's ideologue," caused controversy with a statement on the social media platform "X" claiming that "soon Romania will be part of Russia"
The Constitutional Court of Romania has upheld the results of the first round of the presidential election held on November 24
During a debate in the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee in Brussels, Timco Mucunski, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia, refrained from providing a timeline for including Bulgarians as a state-forming nationality in the country’s constitut
With 99% of the votes counted in Romania’s parliamentary elections, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), led by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, has secured the largest share of the vote with 23%
North Macedonia’s President, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, expressed her opposition to resolving issues related to what she referred to as the "Bulgarian veto," criticizing the European Union for its lack of a comprehensive enlargement strategy
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023