Turkey Left Out as Bulgaria and Romania Prepare for Schengen Membership

Turkish media outlets have reacted strongly to the anticipated accession of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen Area, with headlines emphasizing a perceived negative impact on Turkey. Publications such as Istiklal have described the development as “bad news for those wishing to visit the EU,” framing it as another restrictive step by the European Union against Turkish citizens. They highlight that while Bulgaria and Romania have been EU members for years, border controls have remained in place, but these are set to end on January 1, 2025.

The decision has been linked to broader EU measures aimed at controlling migration through the Balkans, particularly along the Bulgarian-Turkish border. Istiklal notes that at a recent European Commission meeting, measures to bolster border security were approved, specifically tasking Bulgaria with additional efforts to manage its border with Turkey. The publication suggests these actions are part of the EU’s strategy to counter rising levels of illegal migration and argues that they signify a broader closing of doors to Turkey.

Turkish media also point out that the EU’s visa policies have grown increasingly restrictive for Turkish citizens in recent years. MediaRadar reports that the rate of visa rejections for Turks has reached unprecedented levels, and new measures are expected to exacerbate this trend. The outlet claims this move will lead to further strain in Turkey-EU relations, highlighting that EU nations are pursuing "radical changes" to tighten their visa regimes.

The changes in Bulgaria and Romania’s border policies are also seen as emblematic of Turkey’s exclusion from European integration. Gazete Gercek notes that the abolition of passport control for Bulgarian and Romanian citizens will mark a new phase in their EU membership, granting them full rights to free movement. The publication emphasizes the implications for Turkey, pointing out that additional security measures on the Bulgarian-Turkish border are being planned as part of the EU’s effort to combat illegal migration via the Balkans.

According to Turkish commentators, these developments signal a deepening divide between Turkey and the EU. They interpret the Schengen accession of Bulgaria and Romania, coupled with increased travel restrictions for Turkish citizens, as part of a broader strategy by the EU to distance itself from Turkey and tighten its borders against migration from the region.

