Martial Law Crisis in South Korea Ends Following Lawmakers’ Intervention

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced early Wednesday that he would lift the martial law imposed during a dramatic series of events the night, following a parliamentary vote that rejected the declaration. In a televised statement, Yoon confirmed that military personnel deployed around parliament had been withdrawn and said the formal process to lift martial law would occur during a Cabinet meeting once all members were present.

The president’s decision to impose martial law late Tuesday evening was unexpected, as it marked the first such declaration in South Korea since the country transitioned to democracy in 1987. Under martial law, significant restrictions could have been placed on press freedoms, public gatherings, and judicial processes. The president justified the move by accusing the opposition-dominated parliament of being aligned with “pro-North Korean anti-state forces” and claimed that such actions were necessary to protect the nation’s constitutional order.

In a swift response, the National Assembly held an emergency session and unanimously voted to lift martial law, calling the decree invalid. National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik described the parliament’s actions as a defense of democracy and commended the military for its prompt withdrawal. Despite concerns over a return to authoritarian practices reminiscent of the 1980s, the rapid resolution avoided prolonged unrest.

Footage from Tuesday night showed a tense standoff at the National Assembly, with soldiers and police blocking access to the building and helicopters landing on the premises. Some scuffles broke out between protesters and troops, with demonstrators denouncing Yoon’s actions as unconstitutional and demanding his impeachment. Lawmakers from the opposition Democratic Party vowed to stay inside the Assembly hall until martial law was officially rescinded.

The controversy comes as Yoon struggles with low approval ratings and mounting challenges to his administration. The opposition, which controls the 300-seat National Assembly, has consistently clashed with the president over policy and budgetary matters. Recently, the legislature sought to impeach several senior prosecutors closely aligned with Yoon’s administration, moves which the president has condemned as politically motivated. Yoon has also faced criticism over his handling of scandals involving his wife and top officials, which he has refused to address through independent investigations.

International reactions highlighted the gravity of the situation. The U.S. expressed “serious concern” over the declaration, with the White House stating it had not been informed of the move in advance. Washington emphasized its support for South Korea during the uncertainty, reaffirming the alliance between the two nations. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell described the relationship as “ironclad,” though the martial law announcement raised eyebrows in diplomatic circles.

The martial law decree had also encompassed directives unrelated to the immediate political crisis. The South Korean military issued warnings against gatherings that could incite social unrest and ordered striking doctors to return to work within 48 hours. Thousands of medical professionals have been protesting government policies to expand the number of students in medical schools, creating a separate layer of tension in the country.

Critics have drawn parallels between Yoon’s actions and South Korea’s authoritarian past. Observers noted similarities to the 1979 declaration of martial law following the assassination of military leader Park Chung-hee. Natalia Slavney, a researcher at the Stimson Center’s 38 North program, described Yoon’s move as a regression in South Korea’s democratic development, citing a troubling pattern of executive overreach since he assumed office in 2022.

South Korea’s history of political upheaval has included moments of intense civic and institutional conflict. The country’s last impeachment of a sitting president occurred in 2017, when Park Geun-hye was removed from office for corruption. Yoon’s presidency has similarly faced resistance, with the opposition viewing his administration as autocratic, while the president portrays his critics as undermining national security in favor of populist politics.

Despite the immediate resolution of the martial law crisis, political and social tensions remain high in South Korea, signaling potential future conflicts between the president and his adversaries.

