Bulgaria Declares January 3 a Nationwide Non-School Day

By order of the Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Galin Tsokov, January 3, 2025, will be a non-school day for all schools across Bulgaria. This decision comes after the Ministry of Education and Science closely monitored the situation throughout the country, maintaining continuous communication with local mayors. According to the department's data, nearly half of the schools in Bulgaria were already scheduled to close on that day, following municipal-level orders. A total of 92 municipalities, encompassing 1,055 schools, have issued such orders, affecting over 333,000 students, or more than 45.5% of all schools in the country.

The National Association of Municipalities also requested that January 3 be declared a non-school day, which further influenced the Ministry's decision. Additional municipal orders are expected to follow in the coming days, potentially impacting even more schools.

With a large number of schools already set to close, the Ministry emphasized that maintaining an effective learning environment would be difficult if some schools remained open while others did not. To avoid disrupting the overall educational process, the Minister decided to implement the non-school day nationwide. Teachers will adjust their curriculum so that the day's closure does not affect the broader learning objectives.

