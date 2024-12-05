U.S. Boosts Bulgaria's Border Security with Advanced Equipment

Politics » DEFENSE | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), through Homeland Security Investigations, has provided Bulgaria’s Ministry of the Interior with advanced equipment aimed at bolstering the country’s border security. The upgraded technology was presented in a ceremony attended by Ambassador Kenneth Merten and DHS Attaché Rene Valenzuela, alongside Bulgaria’s Minister of Interior Atanas Ilkov. This equipment will aid Bulgaria in identifying serious criminals and suspected or known terrorists, enhancing its ability to monitor individuals who may have entered or stayed in the country illegally.

Ambassador Merten emphasized that the initiative is part of a larger, ongoing partnership between the U.S. and Bulgaria aimed at strengthening border security within Bulgaria and the European Union. He highlighted the shared commitment to safeguarding citizens and enhancing regional security.

The new equipment, alongside ongoing technical support, is part of a broader U.S.-Bulgaria collaboration managed by the DHS. This program has already helped the Bulgarian Ministry of the Interior identify and detain multiple known or suspected terrorists. The partnership focuses on securing Bulgaria's borders while ensuring that the privacy of its citizens and lawful travelers is maintained.

Source: U.S. Embassy Sofia

