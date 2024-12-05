U.S. Boosts Bulgaria's Border Security with Advanced Equipment

Around 400,000 Bulgarian Pensioners to Receive 100 Leva Christmas Bonus
Approximately 400,000 pensioners in Bulgaria will receive a Christmas supplement of 100 leva (50 euros)
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), through Homeland Security Investigations, has provided Bulgaria’s Ministry of the Interior with advanced equipment aimed at bolstering the country’s border security. The upgraded technology was presented in a ceremony attended by Ambassador Kenneth Merten and DHS Attaché Rene Valenzuela, alongside Bulgaria’s Minister of Interior Atanas Ilkov. This equipment will aid Bulgaria in identifying serious criminals and suspected or known terrorists, enhancing its ability to monitor individuals who may have entered or stayed in the country illegally.
Ambassador Merten emphasized that the initiative is part of a larger, ongoing partnership between the U.S. and Bulgaria aimed at strengthening border security within Bulgaria and the European Union. He highlighted the shared commitment to safeguarding citizens and enhancing regional security.
The new equipment, alongside ongoing technical support, is part of a broader U.S.-Bulgaria collaboration managed by the DHS. This program has already helped the Bulgarian Ministry of the Interior identify and detain multiple known or suspected terrorists. The partnership focuses on securing Bulgaria's borders while ensuring that the privacy of its citizens and lawful travelers is maintained.
Source: U.S. Embassy Sofia
Bulgaria's Ministry of Defense has confirmed that the government has approved the provision of additional military assistance to Ukraine, as part of its ongoing support
This morning, the United States Army carried out its scheduled transfer of forces at the Novo Selo Training Area (NSTA)
Bulgaria has decided to provide additional military aid to Ukraine, as confirmed by the latest meeting of the caretaker government led by Dimitar Glavchev
Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has announced a request to the Ministry of Finance to ensure that defense spending exceeds 2% of Bulgaria’s gross domestic product (GDP)
Bulgaria has approved an updated draft of the Agreement on Security Cooperation with Ukraine, confirming its continued commitment to supporting Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia
Former Bulgarian Minister of Defense and current head of the "Center for Security and Defense Management" at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, Prof. Todor Tagarev, has stated that the likelihood of Russian President Vladimir Putin resorting to nuclear we
