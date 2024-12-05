U.S. Army Completes Scheduled Transfer of Forces at Novo Selo Training Area

Bulgaria: U.S. Army Completes Scheduled Transfer of Forces at Novo Selo Training Area @U.S. Embassy Sofia

This morning, the United States Army carried out its scheduled transfer of forces at the Novo Selo Training Area (NSTA). As part of this routine exercise, the 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division replaced the 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. The new battalion, which will be stationed at NSTA, includes 550 soldiers along with the necessary support equipment.

The transfer ceremony was attended by Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Aaron Cope and Brigadier General Margarit Mihailov, the commander of Bulgaria's 61st Mechanized Brigade. In his remarks, Cope emphasized the importance of the ongoing U.S. presence at Novo Selo as a symbol of America's steadfast commitment to its NATO ally, Bulgaria. He highlighted how NATO membership strengthens Bulgaria's security, capabilities, and sovereignty, and reaffirmed the U.S.'s dedication to collaborating with Bulgarian forces to secure the Black Sea and NATO's eastern flank, especially during these critical times. Cope also expressed gratitude to Bulgaria's Armed Forces for their support in enhancing NATO's capabilities and interoperability.

The outgoing 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment will depart Bulgaria gradually over the course of December, with its troops and equipment being transferred out during the month.

Source: U.S. Embassy Sofia

