Russian ultranationalist ideologue Aleksandr Dugin, often referred to as "Putin's ideologue," caused controversy with a statement on the social media platform "X" claiming that "soon Romania will be part of Russia." The post, which was later deleted, suggested a scenario in which Moldova becomes part of Romania, and Romania, in turn, is absorbed into Russia. Dugin also speculated about the global political landscape, mentioning the potential for Europe to fall under the influence of right-wing populists or face destruction from Oreshnik, a newly developed Russian ballistic missile.

The statement sparked immediate reactions in Romania. A spokesperson for the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed the remarks, noting their predictability in the context of Romania’s recent celebration of Unification Day on December 1. The spokesperson emphasized that Russia’s historical refusal to recognize Romania’s unity aligns with Dugin’s comments.

Members of the Save Romania Union also reacted strongly. Dominic Fritz, the party’s first deputy chairman, shared the statement on Facebook, linking Dugin’s words to pro-Russian sentiment expressed by Calin Georgescu, an independent candidate for the Romanian presidency. Fritz remarked that Dugin had recently praised Georgescu as a useful candidate for Russian interests. Vlad Voiculescu, another party leader, described Dugin’s comments as shocking, warning that they reflect dangerous extremist views. He further recalled Dugin’s controversial 2014 remarks advocating violence against Ukrainians, which led to his dismissal from Moscow State University.

Aleksandr Dugin, born in 1962, is a Russian philosopher, sociologist, and politician known for his far-right views. As chairman of the Eurasian Party, he advocates for the creation of a Eurasian superstate to counterbalance American dominance. Dugin’s longstanding ties to the Kremlin and the Russian military have earned him the moniker of “Putin’s ideologue.” His views, often described as fascist, remain influential among certain Russian nationalist circles, but they continue to provoke outrage internationally.

