'Romania Will Be Part Of Russia'

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 16:40
Bulgaria: 'Romania Will Be Part Of Russia' Aleksandr Dugin

Russian ultranationalist ideologue Aleksandr Dugin, often referred to as "Putin's ideologue," caused controversy with a statement on the social media platform "X" claiming that "soon Romania will be part of Russia." The post, which was later deleted, suggested a scenario in which Moldova becomes part of Romania, and Romania, in turn, is absorbed into Russia. Dugin also speculated about the global political landscape, mentioning the potential for Europe to fall under the influence of right-wing populists or face destruction from Oreshnik, a newly developed Russian ballistic missile.

The statement sparked immediate reactions in Romania. A spokesperson for the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed the remarks, noting their predictability in the context of Romania’s recent celebration of Unification Day on December 1. The spokesperson emphasized that Russia’s historical refusal to recognize Romania’s unity aligns with Dugin’s comments.

Members of the Save Romania Union also reacted strongly. Dominic Fritz, the party’s first deputy chairman, shared the statement on Facebook, linking Dugin’s words to pro-Russian sentiment expressed by Calin Georgescu, an independent candidate for the Romanian presidency. Fritz remarked that Dugin had recently praised Georgescu as a useful candidate for Russian interests. Vlad Voiculescu, another party leader, described Dugin’s comments as shocking, warning that they reflect dangerous extremist views. He further recalled Dugin’s controversial 2014 remarks advocating violence against Ukrainians, which led to his dismissal from Moscow State University.

Background:

Aleksandr Dugin, born in 1962, is a Russian philosopher, sociologist, and politician known for his far-right views. As chairman of the Eurasian Party, he advocates for the creation of a Eurasian superstate to counterbalance American dominance. Dugin’s longstanding ties to the Kremlin and the Russian military have earned him the moniker of “Putin’s ideologue.” His views, often described as fascist, remain influential among certain Russian nationalist circles, but they continue to provoke outrage internationally.

Sources:

  • "X"
  • Digi24
Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: dugin, Romania, Russia

Related Articles:

Syrian Rebels Advance on Hama as Regime Forces Counterattack with Russian Air Support

Syrian rebels, including Islamist-led factions, have launched a major offensive against government forces, advancing towards Hama after capturing significant territory in the northwest, including Aleppo

World | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 14:45

Court Reveals Bulgarian Spies' Plot to Target Ukrainian Soldiers and US Base

The Bulgarians accused of espionage on behalf of Russia allegedly planned to attack Ukrainian soldiers

Crime | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 12:15

Turkey Left Out as Bulgaria and Romania Prepare for Schengen Membership

Turkish media outlets have reacted strongly to the anticipated accession of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen Area

World » Southeast Europe | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 08:48

UK and France Weigh Troop Deployment in Ukraine Amid Peace Talks

Great Britain and France are exploring strategies to bolster Ukraine’s security in the event of a peace agreement with Russia

World » Ukraine | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 11:02

Romania's Elena Lasconi Calls for Pro-European Unity Ahead of Presidential Run-Off

The Constitutional Court of Romania has upheld the results of the first round of the presidential election held on November 24

World » Southeast Europe | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 08:51

Putin Signs Record Defense Budget as Ukraine War Nears Three Years

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a new federal budget for 2025, marking a significant increase in defense spending amid the ongoing war in Ukraine

World » Russia | December 2, 2024, Monday // 15:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Mickoski: North Macedonia Committed to EU Membership, Rejects Ultimatums

In a video address from Brussels, North Macedonia's Prime Minister, Hristijan Mickoski, reaffirmed his country's commitment to EU membership, highlighting the government's focus on implementing reforms and improving living standards for its citizens

World » Southeast Europe | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 11:12

Turkey Left Out as Bulgaria and Romania Prepare for Schengen Membership

Turkish media outlets have reacted strongly to the anticipated accession of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen Area

World » Southeast Europe | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 08:48

Romania's Elena Lasconi Calls for Pro-European Unity Ahead of Presidential Run-Off

The Constitutional Court of Romania has upheld the results of the first round of the presidential election held on November 24

World » Southeast Europe | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 08:51

EU and Bulgaria Press North Macedonia on Constitutional Reforms and EU Accession

During a debate in the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee in Brussels, Timco Mucunski, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia, refrained from providing a timeline for including Bulgarians as a state-forming nationality in the country’s constitut

World » Southeast Europe | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 08:45

Social Democrats Secure Victory in Romania's Parliamentary Elections Amid Rising Far-Right Support

With 99% of the votes counted in Romania’s parliamentary elections, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), led by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, has secured the largest share of the vote with 23%

World » Southeast Europe | December 2, 2024, Monday // 10:12

North Macedonia's President: Bulgarian Veto and EU Pressure Undermine Regional Integration

North Macedonia’s President, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, expressed her opposition to resolving issues related to what she referred to as the "Bulgarian veto," criticizing the European Union for its lack of a comprehensive enlargement strategy

World » Southeast Europe | November 29, 2024, Friday // 16:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria