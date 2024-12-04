Rutte: Putin Shows No Interest in Peace Amid Rising Casualties in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin shows no willingness for peace as the conflict in Ukraine continues. Speaking ahead of a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, Rutte stated that Putin's strategy focuses on exerting pressure to seize additional Ukrainian territory, believing he can undermine both Ukraine's resolve and NATO's unity. However, Rutte argued, this belief is mistaken. He highlighted that the Russian military has suffered significant losses, with 700,000 soldiers reported killed or wounded since the war began. Despite these losses, Putin continues to escalate the conflict.

Rutte underscored the need for NATO to ensure Ukraine can negotiate from a position of strength when the time comes. Providing military support remains a top priority, he noted, adding that Ukraine alone will decide when negotiations with Russia are appropriate. The Secretary General condemned Russia's recent launch of an experimental missile targeting Ukraine, emphasizing that such actions will not alter the course of the war or deter NATO from supporting Ukraine.

A NATO-Ukraine Council meeting was scheduled, with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas expected to attend. Discussions are to focus on strengthening NATO's response to Russian actions, which Rutte described as including sabotage, cyberattacks, and energy coercion. He reiterated NATO's unwavering unity against these threats and its commitment to Ukraine.

In a separate but related development, Ukraine has requested NATO countries to urgently supply at least 20 air defense systems to counter Russia's aerial strikes effectively. Ukrainian officials have stressed the critical need for systems such as Hawk, NASAMS, or IRIS-T to prevent energy blackouts caused by Russian missile attacks. Ukrainian representatives thanked NATO members for their swift responses and stressed that additional air defense support would fortify Ukraine's energy infrastructure against ongoing threats. Recent deliveries include a NASAMS system from Canada, while Germany has committed to providing additional IRIS-T units, Patriot launchers, and Gepard anti-aircraft tanks in December.

Rutte also expressed concerns about Georgia, urging the government in Tbilisi to maintain peace and security while avoiding actions that undermine democracy or distance the country from Euro-Atlantic integration. He condemned recent violence in Georgia and reiterated NATO's support for the country's democratic aspirations.

