Karimanski Assumes Role in Bulgaria's National Bank, Emphasizes Eurozone Preparedness

Lyubomir Karimanski (right)

President Rumen Radev emphasized the stability of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), describing it as one of the most secure financial institutions in Europe, despite ongoing political instability. He made these remarks during the swearing-in ceremony for Lyubomir Karimanski, who joined the Governing Board of the BNB. The President highlighted the central bank’s role in maintaining Bulgaria’s economic and financial stability and its contribution to the country’s European integration.

Governor Dimitar Radev expressed gratitude for the support of the presidential institution, which he credited with strengthening the BNB's reputation as a reliable and well-functioning public institution. He assured Karimanski of the full cooperation of his colleagues at the bank and praised the outgoing Governing Board member, Lyudmila Elkova, for her contributions.

Karimanski, in his speech, acknowledged the significant responsibility he was assuming. He pledged to dedicate his efforts to ensuring the BNB remains a pillar of stability for Bulgaria's citizens and businesses. He also expressed his commitment to working towards Bulgaria's smooth integration into the Eurozone, underlining the importance of the transition from the current currency board to a full monetary policy within the European Banking Union. Transparency in the bank's operations and collaboration with colleagues were among his key priorities.

President Radev, addressing the event, commended the continuity represented by Karimanski’s appointment and noted the BNB's enduring role in safeguarding the stability of the Bulgarian lev and fostering a secure business environment. He expressed confidence in Karimanski’s ability to contribute to the bank’s mission and wished him success in his new role.

Karimanski reiterated his determination to engage actively with European banking mechanisms and to promote Bulgaria’s interests within the Eurozone framework. He stressed the importance of public trust in the BNB’s work and reaffirmed his openness to collaboration with the bank's staff, leveraging their extensive expertise.

Sources:

  • Novini.bg
  • Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
