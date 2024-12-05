Over 20% of Bulgarians Affected by Disasters in 2023, Data Shows

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 14:31
Bulgaria: Over 20% of Bulgarians Affected by Disasters in 2023, Data Shows @Pixabay

More than one-fifth of Bulgarians resided in areas impacted by disasters over the past year, according to data from the National Statistical Institute. These incidents included a wide range of events such as accidents, natural disasters, and other crises, resulting in significant human and economic losses.

A total of 667 lives were lost, and 9,415 people sustained injuries, with road traffic accidents accounting for the majority of these cases. The overall number of crisis events declared in 2023 rose to 14,850, marking a 1% increase compared to the previous year. Among these incidents, fires causing material damage comprised the highest share at 50.4%, followed closely by road traffic accidents involving injuries, which accounted for 47.2%.

The number of crises that necessitated a state of emergency surged by over 112%, with 104 emergencies declared in 2023—55 more than in 2022. Floods, storms, severe winter conditions, and forest fires made up the bulk of these events. States of emergency caused by floods rose by 62.5%, while those related to forest fires increased significantly by 85.7%. Emergency measures were implemented in 88 municipalities across the country, affecting over 1.3 million people.

Despite the increased number of emergencies, the financial burden on the state treasury was reported at over 800,000 leva, a noticeable reduction compared to 2021 and 2022. This decrease reflects the easing of challenges faced during the Covid pandemic and the initial phases of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which had previously strained national resources.

Sources:

  • National Statistical Institute (NSI)
  • Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
Tags: Bulgaria, disasters, incidents

