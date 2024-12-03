Festive Steam Train Ride with Santa Claus from Gorna Oryahovitsa to Pleven

In celebration of the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays, Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) is offering a special festive journey for train enthusiasts. On December 21 (Saturday), a Christmas-themed train will run along the Gorna Oryahovitsa - Pleven - Gorna Oryahovitsa route, featuring a steam locomotive and a festive atmosphere.

The train will be powered by steam locomotive No. 16.27 and will consist of six beautifully decorated carriages—five passenger cars and one retro carriage from the Vitosha Express government train. Santa Claus and the Snow Maiden will also be onboard to greet and entertain children, handing out gifts during the ride.

Once the Christmas train arrives in Pleven, passengers will have the chance to visit the retro train car, take photos with Santa and Snow White, and enjoy the festive sights of the city. The Christmas town and bazaar located in the central "Vazrazhdane" square will be open for exploration, and the local government has planned a special holiday program for visitors.

The train will depart from Gorna Oryahovitsa at 09:15 and is expected to arrive in Pleven at 11:40. The return journey will begin at 14:25 from Pleven and will arrive back in Gorna Oryahovitsa at 16:45.

Tickets for the round trip cost 55 leva, which includes a reserved seat. For children up to 10 years old, tickets are priced at 27.50 leva. Tickets for this festive journey can be purchased at railway stations across the country or online via BDZ's official ticket portal (www.bileti.bdz.bg)