Cold and Cloudy Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on December 4

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 18:04
Bulgaria: Cold and Cloudy Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on December 4 @Pixabay

The weather forecast for Bulgaria on Wednesday, December 4, predicts mostly cloudy skies across the country, with fog expected in the plains. The wind will be light, coming from the northeast, and from the north in the eastern regions. Temperatures will range from lows of 0°C to 5°C and highs between 4°C and 9°C, with Sofia expected to reach 6°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will also be cloudy, with light rain likely. Winds will be moderate, coming from the north-northeast. Temperatures on the coast will range from 11°C to 13°C.

In the mountain areas, expect cloudy conditions with light snowfall in many places. Winds will be moderate from the northeast, shifting to west-southwesterly at higher elevations. Temperatures in the mountains will be around 1°C at 1,200 meters and will drop to minus 4°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

