Petkov Challenges Peevski’s Influence as Plevneliev Urges Dialogue for Bulgaria’s Stability

Politics | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 11:22
Bulgaria: Petkov Challenges Peevski’s Influence as Plevneliev Urges Dialogue for Bulgaria’s Stability

In recent months, Bulgarian politics have been marked by tension and instability, fueled by the deepening rifts between key political figures and parties. These divisions center around the so-called "Peevski model," a reference to the influence of controversial political figure Delyan Peevski, who has been a polarizing presence in the country's political arena. With seven parliamentary elections in four years, Bulgaria remains caught in a cycle of political uncertainty. The current debates and declarations stem from longstanding grievances over governance, Euro-Atlantic values, and internal party dynamics, reflecting a larger struggle to define the nation's political future.

Kiril Petkov, co-chair of "We Continue the Change" (WCC), expressed satisfaction over recent developments, emphasizing that his party's efforts have prompted Delyan Peevski to limit his influence. Writing on Facebook, Petkov highlighted Peevski's decision not to nominate himself or his allies for leadership roles within the National Assembly or parliamentary committees. He attributed this move to the unyielding stance of WCC-DB, who refused to compromise on their principles by lifting their "sanitary cordon" against Peevski. Petkov identified his party's next priority as preventing Borislav Sarafov from becoming Bulgaria's chief prosecutor on January 16, stating that such steps are essential for the country's return to normalcy.

Delyan Peevski, leader of the "DPS-New Beginning" party, offered a stark critique of the political environment, accusing parties of betraying their constituents for power. In a media statement, Peevski described the current parliament as dysfunctional, criticizing alliances formed by WCC-DB with "pro-Russian and anti-democratic" factions. He pointed to unprincipled negotiations and claimed that political leaders were sacrificing Euro-Atlantic values for personal gain. Peevski reiterated his party's refusal to nominate candidates for leadership roles in the National Assembly, calling for early elections to restore democratic principles. He argued that only a government with strong leadership and accountability could address the nation's challenges and pledged to take responsibility if his party gained the public's trust.

Rosen Plevneliev, Bulgaria's president from 2012 to 2017, warned that the nation's growing political instability could lead to chaos. He criticized the current parliament for its inability to form a government and condemned the confrontational tactics of WCC-DB, which he argued strengthen Peevski's influence rather than diminish it. Plevneliev called for dialogue between GERB and WCC-DB, asserting that cooperation between these two major political forces is crucial to establishing governance and addressing pressing national issues. He further expressed concerns about the potential rise of a presidential republic under Rumen Radev, should political parties fail to form a functioning government.

Kornelia Ninova, former chair of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), voiced her concerns over Bulgaria's economic difficulties, linking them to broader European challenges such as Germany's recession. Ninova criticized GERB leader Boyko Borissov's political maneuvers, describing them as self-serving agreements that jeopardize national stability. She suggested that a coalition between BSP and GERB is now plausible, revealing her involvement in discussions about forming a new center-left political project. Ninova expressed regret over the BSP's participation in such arrangements, accusing the party of compromising its values for political gain. She also highlighted past pressures on her to form a grand coalition, which she resisted.

The political landscape in Bulgaria remains fraught, with major parties struggling to balance ideological commitments with the practical need for governance. As calls for elections grow louder, the future of the country hangs in the balance, shaped by the decisions of its deeply divided political class.

