Fragile Truce Tested: Israeli Strikes and Hezbollah Retaliation Shake Lebanon Border

Hezbollah launched two missiles at Mount Dov in northern Israel on Monday, marking the first direct attack since a ceasefire between the group and Israel took effect last week. The missiles landed in open areas, causing no casualties, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the attack a "serious violation" of the ceasefire and vowed a strong response. Defense Minister Israel Katz echoed Netanyahu’s stance, emphasizing that Israel would not tolerate any breach of the truce.

In response to the Hezbollah attack, Israel conducted airstrikes on multiple targets in southern Lebanon, killing at least nine people and injuring several others, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry. The airstrikes hit towns including Haris and Tallousa, both in the Nabatiyeh Governorate. The Lebanese government condemned these strikes as flagrant violations of the ceasefire agreement. Meanwhile, the United States and France, which brokered the truce, expressed concern over repeated violations but maintained confidence in the agreement’s potential to stabilize the region.

Hezbollah stated that its missile attack was a "preliminary defensive response" to what it described as repeated Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including deadly airstrikes, drone activity over Lebanese territory, and the demolition of civilian structures. The group claimed that Israeli actions, such as the leveling of a mosque in Maroun Al-Ras and attacks on civilians in southern Lebanon, left them with no choice but to respond. Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri also criticized Israel’s actions, accusing it of undermining the truce.

Israeli military officials defended their actions, stating that strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure were necessary to "enforce" the ceasefire. The IDF claimed that its operations targeted missile manufacturing sites and tunnels in Lebanon, activities it alleged Hezbollah was conducting in violation of the agreement. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar argued that Hezbollah’s presence south of Lebanon’s Litani River contravenes the terms of the truce, which stipulates that the area should be free of militant activity.

Despite the escalating violence, international monitors and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported that the ceasefire is broadly holding, albeit with frequent violations. The Pentagon confirmed this assessment, acknowledging incidents on both sides but emphasizing that the agreement has reduced the scale of violence compared to the weeks preceding it. U.S. and French officials have set up a mechanism to investigate reported violations, and discussions are ongoing to address the grievances of both parties.

The ceasefire, brokered on the framework of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, came into effect last week, ending weeks of intense fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. The truce stipulates a 60-day cessation of hostilities, during which Israel is to withdraw its forces from Lebanese territory while Hezbollah is required to retreat north of the Litani River. The agreement also calls for increased supervision of Hezbollah’s activities in southern Lebanon, with the Lebanese army and international peacekeepers tasked with monitoring compliance.

Background:

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah is rooted in decades of hostilities. Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group based in Lebanon, has frequently clashed with Israel over territorial disputes and ideological differences. In late September, Israel launched an extensive military campaign in Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah strongholds following months of low-level hostilities. The conflict caused widespread destruction across Lebanon, with thousands of casualties reported on both sides. The ceasefire, negotiated with the involvement of the United States and France, was viewed as a critical step toward preventing further escalation.

Despite these efforts, the fragile truce faces mounting challenges, with both Israel and Hezbollah accusing each other of undermining its terms. Observers warn that unless violations cease, the agreement risks collapse, potentially reigniting the conflict in the already volatile region.

