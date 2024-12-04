UK and France Weigh Troop Deployment in Ukraine Amid Peace Talks

Great Britain and France are exploring strategies to bolster Ukraine’s security in the event of a peace agreement with Russia. A key option under discussion involves deploying a military contingent along the contact line to monitor a potential ceasefire. According to Radio Liberty, citing a high-ranking NATO source, these discussions are being conducted bilaterally by London and Paris, not within NATO. NATO officials are aware of these deliberations, though the comments remain anonymous.

Preparations for such measures are driven by concerns over the stance of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has pledged to prioritize ending the conflict after taking office on January 20. London and Paris are reportedly developing detailed proposals to act swiftly should Trump push European countries to facilitate a peace agreement. These steps are also aimed at ensuring European allies' involvement in peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which Trump is expected to mediate.

Last week, Le Monde reported renewed discussions in France and the UK about leading a coalition and deploying troops in Ukraine. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot hinted at potential French military involvement, stating that no options are off the table. Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary David Lamy clarified that troop deployment is not currently under consideration, contrasting with Barrot's call for Western allies to avoid rigid stances. Lithuania has also expressed support for France's position, with its NATO ambassador, Deividas Matulionis, emphasizing that such actions could proceed independently of NATO’s sanction.

The NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, has raised concerns with President-elect Trump regarding the potential global risks of a poorly negotiated peace deal. Rutte highlighted the dangers posed by Russian partnerships with Iran and North Korea, including missile and drone technology transfers, and the destabilizing effects of such agreements. He also underscored the need to reinforce Ukraine’s military to ensure President Zelensky enters peace talks from a position of strength. Failure to secure a favorable outcome for Ukraine, Rutte warned, could embolden authoritarian regimes worldwide, including China, North Korea, and Iran.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has acknowledged that negotiations might eventually end the conflict, while stressing the importance of continued Western military aid to strengthen Ukraine’s position. Starmer argued that a Russian victory would jeopardize European security, adding that Ukraine must achieve a "just and lasting peace" that guarantees its sovereignty and right to self-determination. His remarks come as Russian forces advance at their fastest rate since 2022, raising the urgency of sustained support.

Background:

Ukraine has formally rejected alternatives to NATO membership as security guarantees, highlighting the failure of previous agreements, such as the Budapest Memorandum. On the 30th anniversary of the Memorandum's signing, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry reiterated that only full NATO membership could deter further Russian aggression. The ministry dismissed any substitute arrangements as inadequate, urging NATO members to extend a direct invitation for Ukraine’s membership. These sentiments reflect broader concerns that failing to honor Ukraine’s aspirations undermines global disarmament efforts and encourages nuclear proliferation.

The context of these developments can be traced to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its ongoing aggression against Ukraine. The Budapest Memorandum, signed in 1994, was intended to safeguard Ukraine’s sovereignty in exchange for relinquishing its nuclear arsenal. However, Russia’s actions have exposed the limitations of such agreements, prompting calls for stronger, binding security guarantees. The NATO-Ukraine Council is set to convene this week, with discussions likely to focus on Ukraine’s membership prospects and strategies to counter Russian threats.

