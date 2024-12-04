Romania's Elena Lasconi Calls for Pro-European Unity Ahead of Presidential Run-Off

The Constitutional Court of Romania has upheld the results of the first round of the presidential election held on November 24, solidifying plans for a run-off on December 8 between nationalist candidate Călin Georgescu and Elena Lasconi, the center-right leader of the "Save Romania Union" (USR). The court rejected a complaint from presidential candidate Cristian Terheș, who alleged electoral violations in three polling stations where votes were allegedly shifted to favor Lasconi. The court found no evidence of fraud, concluding that errors had been identified and corrected without affecting Lasconi’s final vote count.

Earlier, the Constitutional Court ordered a recount of nearly 9.5 million ballots with an expedited 24-hour deadline, which was only partially met by the Central Electoral Bureau. Nevertheless, the recount results satisfied the court, confirming that Lasconi would advance to the second round of voting.

In her first remarks following the decision, Lasconi called for a pro-European coalition government to include the Social Democrats, Liberals, and the Democratic Union of Hungarians. She revealed ongoing discussions with various party leaders to form a parliamentary majority that could support her presidency. She extended an invitation to the Social Democrats for dialogue, suggesting the possibility of a technocratic or Social Democrat prime minister to foster unity. “This is a critical moment for Romania. Together, we can strengthen democracy, resist external threats, and secure our place in Europe,” Lasconi stated, emphasizing the need for solidarity to counter Russian influence.

Social Democratic Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced that his party would not endorse either candidate in the run-off, leaving the decision to the Romanian people. Meanwhile, Kelemen Hunor, leader of the Democratic Union of Hungarians and a coalition member, declared his support for Lasconi in the second round, aligning with her pro-European stance.

Russian President Vladimir Putin took a swipe at Romania's election recount, mocking the process during a televised discussion with young scientists. “When authorities don’t like a candidate, they simply decide to recount the votes,” Putin remarked with laughter, referencing Georgescu’s pro-Russian alignment and suggesting external skepticism toward Romania’s election proceedings.

Lasconi’s campaign continues to focus on unifying the nation and rallying European-aligned forces, while her opponent, Georgescu, remains a contentious figure amidst allegations of foreign influence and populist rhetoric. The run-off promises to be a pivotal moment for Romania’s future trajectory within the European Union and its stance against external interference.

