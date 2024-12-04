Romania's Elena Lasconi Calls for Pro-European Unity Ahead of Presidential Run-Off

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 08:51
Bulgaria: Romania's Elena Lasconi Calls for Pro-European Unity Ahead of Presidential Run-Off

The Constitutional Court of Romania has upheld the results of the first round of the presidential election held on November 24, solidifying plans for a run-off on December 8 between nationalist candidate Călin Georgescu and Elena Lasconi, the center-right leader of the "Save Romania Union" (USR). The court rejected a complaint from presidential candidate Cristian Terheș, who alleged electoral violations in three polling stations where votes were allegedly shifted to favor Lasconi. The court found no evidence of fraud, concluding that errors had been identified and corrected without affecting Lasconi’s final vote count.

Earlier, the Constitutional Court ordered a recount of nearly 9.5 million ballots with an expedited 24-hour deadline, which was only partially met by the Central Electoral Bureau. Nevertheless, the recount results satisfied the court, confirming that Lasconi would advance to the second round of voting.

In her first remarks following the decision, Lasconi called for a pro-European coalition government to include the Social Democrats, Liberals, and the Democratic Union of Hungarians. She revealed ongoing discussions with various party leaders to form a parliamentary majority that could support her presidency. She extended an invitation to the Social Democrats for dialogue, suggesting the possibility of a technocratic or Social Democrat prime minister to foster unity. “This is a critical moment for Romania. Together, we can strengthen democracy, resist external threats, and secure our place in Europe,Lasconi stated, emphasizing the need for solidarity to counter Russian influence.

Social Democratic Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced that his party would not endorse either candidate in the run-off, leaving the decision to the Romanian people. Meanwhile, Kelemen Hunor, leader of the Democratic Union of Hungarians and a coalition member, declared his support for Lasconi in the second round, aligning with her pro-European stance.

Russian President Vladimir Putin took a swipe at Romania's election recount, mocking the process during a televised discussion with young scientists. “When authorities don’t like a candidate, they simply decide to recount the votes,” Putin remarked with laughter, referencing Georgescu’s pro-Russian alignment and suggesting external skepticism toward Romania’s election proceedings.

Lasconi’s campaign continues to focus on unifying the nation and rallying European-aligned forces, while her opponent, Georgescu, remains a contentious figure amidst allegations of foreign influence and populist rhetoric. The run-off promises to be a pivotal moment for Romania’s future trajectory within the European Union and its stance against external interference.

Sources:

  • Romania Insider
  • Bulgarian News Agency (BTA)
Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Romania, elections, Lasconi, Georgescu

Related Articles:

Turkey Left Out as Bulgaria and Romania Prepare for Schengen Membership

Turkish media outlets have reacted strongly to the anticipated accession of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen Area

World » Southeast Europe | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 08:48

'Romania Will Be Part Of Russia'

Russian ultranationalist ideologue Aleksandr Dugin, often referred to as "Putin's ideologue," caused controversy with a statement on the social media platform "X" claiming that "soon Romania will be part of Russia"

World » Southeast Europe | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 16:40

Social Democrats Secure Victory in Romania's Parliamentary Elections Amid Rising Far-Right Support

With 99% of the votes counted in Romania’s parliamentary elections, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), led by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, has secured the largest share of the vote with 23%

World » Southeast Europe | December 2, 2024, Monday // 10:12

Coalition Challenges Push Bulgaria Toward Potential April Elections

In Bulgaria, the political climate remains tense as parties struggle to form a stable coalition following parliamentary elections

Politics | December 2, 2024, Monday // 09:54

Bulgaria Prepares for Schengen: Flexible Controls on Romanian Border

Bulgaria’s entry into the Schengen area is set to bring a tailored approach to border controls with Romania, focusing on flexibility and targeted inspections

World » EU | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 07:46

Bulgaria to Decide Border Control Strategy with Romania Post-Schengen Entry

Bulgaria will independently determine the locations and methods of border control with Romania following its Schengen entry by land

World » EU | November 25, 2024, Monday // 12:50
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Mickoski: North Macedonia Committed to EU Membership, Rejects Ultimatums

In a video address from Brussels, North Macedonia's Prime Minister, Hristijan Mickoski, reaffirmed his country's commitment to EU membership, highlighting the government's focus on implementing reforms and improving living standards for its citizens

World » Southeast Europe | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 11:12

Turkey Left Out as Bulgaria and Romania Prepare for Schengen Membership

Turkish media outlets have reacted strongly to the anticipated accession of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen Area

World » Southeast Europe | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 08:48

'Romania Will Be Part Of Russia'

Russian ultranationalist ideologue Aleksandr Dugin, often referred to as "Putin's ideologue," caused controversy with a statement on the social media platform "X" claiming that "soon Romania will be part of Russia"

World » Southeast Europe | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 16:40

EU and Bulgaria Press North Macedonia on Constitutional Reforms and EU Accession

During a debate in the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee in Brussels, Timco Mucunski, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia, refrained from providing a timeline for including Bulgarians as a state-forming nationality in the country’s constitut

World » Southeast Europe | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 08:45

Social Democrats Secure Victory in Romania's Parliamentary Elections Amid Rising Far-Right Support

With 99% of the votes counted in Romania’s parliamentary elections, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), led by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, has secured the largest share of the vote with 23%

World » Southeast Europe | December 2, 2024, Monday // 10:12

North Macedonia's President: Bulgarian Veto and EU Pressure Undermine Regional Integration

North Macedonia’s President, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, expressed her opposition to resolving issues related to what she referred to as the "Bulgarian veto," criticizing the European Union for its lack of a comprehensive enlargement strategy

World » Southeast Europe | November 29, 2024, Friday // 16:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria