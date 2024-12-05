EU and Bulgaria Press North Macedonia on Constitutional Reforms and EU Accession

During a debate in the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee in Brussels, Timco Mucunski, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia, refrained from providing a timeline for including Bulgarians as a state-forming nationality in the country’s constitution. Despite repeated questions from both MEPs and Bulgarian journalists, Mucunski avoided addressing the issue directly. Instead, he shared personal anecdotes, recalling fond memories of visiting Bulgaria’s Sunny Beach and Borovets, as well as the recent cultural exchange involving North Macedonia’s National Opera and Ballet performing in Sofia.

Mucunski expressed concerns over Bulgaria’s continued use of a veto in North Macedonia’s EU accession process, describing it as a painful obstacle that undermines progress and mutual trust. According to Mucunski, this situation has strained historically deep ties between the two countries, cultivated over generations. He argued that such unilateral demands hinder constructive dialogue and suggested that joint efforts are necessary to resolve disputes and build stronger neighborly relations. Highlighting cultural diplomacy as a tool for bridging divides, he called for greater mutual respect and cooperation to ensure a shared European future.

MEPs, including representatives from Bulgaria, pressed Mucunski on the delayed constitutional amendments and other reforms necessary for North Macedonia’s EU accession. Bulgarian MEPs reminded him of commitments under the 2022 European Council conclusions and the bilateral Good-Neighbourliness. They also criticized the lack of progress in addressing hate speech and fulfilling educational commitments, such as revising school textbooks. Some MEPs mentioned incidents like derogatory remarks by Macedonian officials about Bulgarians and the unresolved case of Bulgarian Hristiyan Pendikov, who was assaulted over two years ago.

Greek MEPs raised concerns about North Macedonia's adherence to the Prespa Agreement, which established the country's official name as the Republic of North Macedonia. They accused Skopje of violating the agreement by using the term “Macedonian” and not consistently employing the agreed terminology. Additionally, the European Commission recently criticized North Macedonia for delays in constructing key infrastructure, such as Corridor 8, which links the country to Bulgaria.

Mucunski defended his government, acknowledging shortcomings while emphasizing its respect for minority rights and commitment to democracy. He dismissed accusations of anti-Bulgarian rhetoric as isolated incidents and assured that efforts were underway to strengthen interethnic cohesion and comply with international agreements. He also reaffirmed Skopje’s intention to adhere to the Prespa Agreement, despite its perceived shortcomings.

Slovenian MEP Matej Tonin urged North Macedonia to focus on reforms rather than bilateral disputes, referencing his country’s past experience resolving issues with Croatia post-EU accession. Similarly, EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos recently emphasized the need for North Macedonia to amend its constitution, describing it as a key step in advancing its membership bid.

Background:

The broader context of these discussions lies in North Macedonia's protracted EU accession journey. The inclusion of Bulgarians as a constitutionally recognized nationality is a crucial requirement stemming from the bilateral Treaty of Friendship, Good-Neighbourliness and Cooperation with Bulgaria. This demand has been further reinforced by the 2022 European Council conclusions, which link constitutional amendments to the continuation of EU membership talks. However, political resistance within North Macedonia and its complicated relations with neighboring states, including Bulgaria and Greece, have delayed the process. At the same time, criticisms of the EU’s enlargement strategy and internal challenges have added another layer of complexity to the region’s European integration ambitions.

