Bulgaria's Latest Military Aid to Ukraine Likely Includes Surplus Anti-Aircraft Systems

Bulgaria has decided to provide additional military aid to Ukraine, as confirmed by the latest meeting of the caretaker government led by Dimitar Glavchev. While the decision was published on the Council of Ministers' website, the government has not made an official announcement regarding the new aid, and the list of specific weapons being sent remains classified.

Based on a review by Club Z media, the new military aid likely includes malfunctioning anti-aircraft missiles or portable air defense systems (MANPADS), which are either surplus to Bulgaria’s army or no longer needed. The list, marked as confidential, forms part of a broader agreement made between Bulgaria and Ukraine in December 2022, which provides for the free transfer of weapons, ammunition, and military equipment.

During the Council of Ministers' meeting on November 27, the government approved a report by Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov to supplement the existing military aid list. While the government did not include this decision in its official summary, it was confirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would inform Ukraine, and the Ministry of Defense would carry out the transfer as per the new provisions.

The decision is based on several grounds, including the December 2022 agreement between the defense ministries of both countries, and more recent parliamentary decisions, including the one from December 2023. This decision authorizes the provision of “defective, obsolete, or surplus portable anti-aircraft missile systems and anti-aircraft missiles” to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. The Ministry of Defense has yet to respond to questions regarding the specific details of the November decision.

