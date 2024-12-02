Economic Impact of Schengen Membership: Bulgaria Stands to Gain Substantial Benefits

Bulgaria's admission to the Schengen area could bring substantial financial benefits, amounting to an estimated 1.63 billion leva annually. This projection comes from a study conducted by the Institute for Economic Research at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, commissioned by the Ministry of Economy and Industry to evaluate the economic implications of joining Schengen. The analysis underscores the advantages of eliminating border controls for Bulgarian citizens traveling to other member states.

The most significant economic impact is anticipated in the transport sector and for manufacturers and exporters. The study estimates that heavy-duty road transport and export-oriented businesses would save 845 million leva annually in direct costs. Additionally, the lost profit of these companies due to border delays amounts to 545 million leva. In total, exporters, importers, and transport companies could see direct and potential gains of 1.39 billion leva annually from the removal of land border checks.

For individual travelers, particularly at the land borders with Romania and Greece, the elimination of border controls could save significant time. Bulgarian citizens currently lose a cumulative 242,437 days annually at these borders. Similarly, Romanian and Greek travelers would save a combined 217,998 days. The report suggests that these improvements could boost Bulgaria's tourism sector, potentially generating an additional 71 million leva in revenue.

Environmental benefits are another key advantage identified in the study. Border delays contribute to significant CO2 emissions, with an estimated 46,162 tons of harmful emissions annually from vehicles idling at checkpoints. By joining Schengen, Bulgaria would reduce these emissions, contributing positively to environmental goals.

Tax revenues are also expected to rise with Schengen membership. Economists estimate that the elimination of border barriers would generate direct benefits for Bulgaria’s tax authorities, totaling approximately 138 million leva annually.

The findings from this study have been incorporated into broader discussions by the Bulgarian Industrial Chamber and the European Economic and Social Committee. The committee’s report, titled "The cost of remaining outside the Schengen area for the single market / Bulgaria and Romania," also highlights the economic downsides of exclusion from Schengen.

The final decision on Bulgaria’s entry into the Schengen area by land is anticipated on December 12, marking a pivotal moment for the country's integration into the broader European framework.

