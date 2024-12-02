Bulgaria's Average Salary Rises to 24,485 Leva in 2023

In 2023, the average gross annual salary in Bulgaria reached 24,485 leva, marking a 15.3% increase compared to the previous year, according to data released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

The total number of employees in the country rose slightly, with over 2.3 million individuals employed last year—an increase of more than 24,000 compared to 2022. This growth in employment coincided with notable differences in earnings across various economic sectors.

The highest average salaries were recorded in the sector for "Creation and dissemination of information and creative products; telecommunications," where annual earnings reached nearly 60,000 leva. In contrast, the lowest wages were observed in the "Hotel and restaurant" sector, where average annual salaries were slightly over 14,600 leva.

These figures highlight ongoing disparities in pay between industries, with technological and creative fields continuing to lead in compensation while service-oriented sectors lag behind.

