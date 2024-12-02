Bulgaria's Average Salary Rises to 24,485 Leva in 2023
Sources:
- National Statistical Institute (NSI)
- econ.bg
Banking Sector in Bulgaria Reports 3 Billion Leva Profit, Faces Potential New Taxation
Bulgaria's banking system is on track to surpass three billion leva in profits again this year, following the record-breaking 3.4 billion leva reported in 2023
Nationwide Survey to Assess Readiness for Euro Adoption in Bulgaria
The Ministry of Finance has announced plans to conduct a study analyzing the attitudes, expectations, and challenges faced by citizens and businesses in relation to Bulgaria's transition to the eurozone
Bulgaria Nears Final Step for Eurozone Membership
Bulgaria is on track to meet the final requirement for eurozone membership
Sharp Decline in Foreign Direct Investment in Bulgaria
Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bulgaria recorded a net positive flow of 1.24 billion euros for the first nine months of 2024
Over 120,000 Bulgarians Under 30 Struggling with Debt
According to Georgi Dichev, chairman of the Chamber of Private Bailiffs (CPB), Bulgaria currently has 120,000 debtors under the age of 30
