Bulgarian Authorities Tighten Public Safety for Festive Season

The Ministry of Interior announced an increase in security measures ahead of the upcoming holiday season, focusing on the student celebrations on December 8, as well as the Christmas and New Year holidays. Law enforcement presence will be heightened in shopping centers and Christmas markets to deter serious criminal activity and ensure public safety.

Additionally, extensive road checks will be conducted to address traffic-related incidents, including those caused by impaired drivers. Acting Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov emphasized the importance of these actions during a working meeting initiated by Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov. The meeting was called in response to rising cases of hooliganism in malls, domestic violence, and accidents caused by drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Both Ilkov and Sarafov underscored a zero-tolerance policy for behavior that disrupts public order and undermines societal security. Sarafov reiterated the commitment of the authorities to counteract such activities, stating, "Through these measures, we aim to demonstrate our firm stance against any individual who recklessly jeopardizes public order and safety, creating a sense of insecurity in the community."

Minister Ilkov acknowledged the challenges faced by law enforcement and judicial institutions amidst ongoing criticisms but affirmed their dedication to fulfilling their duties. He called for public trust and evaluation of the institutions’ efforts, remarking, "Despite continuous attacks on the Ministry of Interior and the Prosecutor's Office, we remain committed to upholding our responsibilities in a manner that meets societal expectations."

These measures aim to enhance safety and maintain order during a period traditionally marked by increased activity and potential risks.