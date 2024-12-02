Bulgarian Authorities Tighten Public Safety for Festive Season

Society | December 2, 2024, Monday // 16:00
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Authorities Tighten Public Safety for Festive Season

The Ministry of Interior announced an increase in security measures ahead of the upcoming holiday season, focusing on the student celebrations on December 8, as well as the Christmas and New Year holidays. Law enforcement presence will be heightened in shopping centers and Christmas markets to deter serious criminal activity and ensure public safety.

Additionally, extensive road checks will be conducted to address traffic-related incidents, including those caused by impaired drivers. Acting Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov emphasized the importance of these actions during a working meeting initiated by Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov. The meeting was called in response to rising cases of hooliganism in malls, domestic violence, and accidents caused by drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Both Ilkov and Sarafov underscored a zero-tolerance policy for behavior that disrupts public order and undermines societal security. Sarafov reiterated the commitment of the authorities to counteract such activities, stating, "Through these measures, we aim to demonstrate our firm stance against any individual who recklessly jeopardizes public order and safety, creating a sense of insecurity in the community."

Minister Ilkov acknowledged the challenges faced by law enforcement and judicial institutions amidst ongoing criticisms but affirmed their dedication to fulfilling their duties. He called for public trust and evaluation of the institutions’ efforts, remarking, "Despite continuous attacks on the Ministry of Interior and the Prosecutor's Office, we remain committed to upholding our responsibilities in a manner that meets societal expectations."

These measures aim to enhance safety and maintain order during a period traditionally marked by increased activity and potential risks.

Sources:

  • Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
  • Ministry of Interior
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Christmas, interior, Sarafov, Ilkov

Related Articles:

Christmas Steam Train Returns for Festive Journeys from Sofia

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) is bringing back its Christmas train attraction this year, offering festive trips aboard a steam locomotive for railway enthusiasts of all ages

Society | November 29, 2024, Friday // 09:11

Borislav Sarafov Approved for Chief Prosecutor Role as Bulgaria Faces Judicial Protests

Borislav Sarafov has been deemed eligible for the role of Bulgaria's chief prosecutor by two committees within the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC)

Politics | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 14:06

Holiday Magic: Sofia Transforms with Christmas Markets, Lights, and Trees

Sofia will celebrate the holiday season with festive decorations spread across more than 50 locations throughout the city, creating a magical atmosphere for residents and visitors alike

Society | November 24, 2024, Sunday // 19:32

Experience the Magic of Salzburg's Historic Christmas Market

The Salzburger Christkindlmarkt, one of the oldest Christmas markets in the world, opened recently in Salzburg, Austria

World » EU | November 22, 2024, Friday // 13:16

Bulgaria: Investigation Reveals Political Affiliations in 26% of Vote-Buying Reports

In 26% of the reported cases of vote-buying, individuals affiliated with political parties have been implicated

Politics | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 12:10

Bulgarian Police Detain 36 in Widespread Vote-Buying Crackdown

By 2:00 p.m., the Bulgarian Ministry of Internal Affairs had received 259 reports of vote-buying, with nine of those reported within the last hour

Crime | October 18, 2024, Friday // 15:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Cloudy Skies and Rain in Parts of Bulgaria on December 3

On December 3, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy skies, with rain expected in parts of Southeastern Bulgaria

Society » Environment | December 2, 2024, Monday // 20:17

Sofia Implements Low-Emission Zone: Thousands of Violations Detected in First 24 Hours

A new regulation aimed at improving air quality has taken effect in Sofia, imposing restrictions on polluting vehicles entering the city center

Society » Environment | December 2, 2024, Monday // 10:08

Petrohan Pass Blocked by Fallen Trees Amid Winter Weather Chaos

The Petrohan Pass remains fully closed to traffic due to numerous fallen trees obstructing the road

Society » Incidents | December 2, 2024, Monday // 09:57

Variable Conditions Across Bulgaria on December 2: Snow, Rain, and Clouds

On December 2, Bulgaria will experience varying weather conditions across different regions

Society » Environment | December 2, 2024, Monday // 00:14

Evidence Shows Bulgaria Fell Under Ottoman Rule Later Than Believed

Prof. Nikolay Ovcharov has revealed that new archaeological findings suggest Bulgaria fell under Ottoman control between 1420 and 1422, rather than the commonly accepted date of 1396

Society » Culture | December 1, 2024, Sunday // 12:01

Bulgaria Raises Liability Limits for Motor Insurance with Euro Adoption

Bulgaria's forthcoming adoption of the euro will bring changes to the liability limits for compulsory motor insurance

Society | December 1, 2024, Sunday // 11:45
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria