Cloudy Skies and Rain in Parts of Bulgaria on December 3

On December 3, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy skies, with rain expected in parts of Southeastern Bulgaria. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the northeast. Daytime temperatures will range between 4°C and 9°C, with Sofia seeing highs around 6°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, overcast conditions will prevail, with rainfall anticipated in the southern areas. Northeasterly winds will blow at a moderate pace, with temperatures reaching between 9°C and 11°C during the day.

In the mountainous regions, cloudy weather will dominate. Winds, initially from the southeast, will gradually shift to a west-southwesterly direction later in the day. Temperatures will peak at around 3°C at altitudes of 1,200 meters and drop to -2°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology