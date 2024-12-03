Bulgaria’s Caretaker Prime Minister Pushes for Increased Defense Spending Above 2% of GDP

Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has announced a request to the Ministry of Finance to ensure that defense spending exceeds 2% of Bulgaria’s gross domestic product (GDP). This commitment aligns with NATO’s broader goals, which urge member states to allocate even higher percentages for defense, targeting 2.5% of GDP by 2025 and encouraging a move toward 3%.

Glavchev reiterated this condition during a ceremony at the Military Medical Academy, commemorating its 133rd anniversary. He emphasized the inclusion of key acquisitions, such as advanced defense technologies, in the proposed budget. Addressing the audience, he commended the Military Medical Academy for its exceptional service, stating, “You are worthy heirs of the founders of this institution, and your professionalism is widely recognized.”

The caretaker government has prepared a draft budget for 2025, maintaining a 3% deficit to comply with Eurozone criteria. Glavchev expressed concerns about the absence of a regular government to advance the budget, warning that further delays could lead to a pre-election deadlock. He noted that the acting cabinet had already presented the draft budget to political parties, emphasizing the need for a functioning administration to implement it effectively.

For years, NATO has pressed its members to boost defense spending, with calls for a minimum 3% allocation to maintain readiness and meet evolving security challenges. Bulgaria’s current defense contributions remain under scrutiny, with debates about increasing expenditure to align with NATO targets. The upcoming budget discussions are expected to address this issue, though the proposal has yet to reach parliamentary deliberation.

Glavchev also reflected on international expectations, highlighting the focus on NATO budgets during Donald Trump’s presidency. In his previous term, Trump frequently criticized member states for falling short in defense contributions compared to the United States. The topic is expected to resurface should Trump re-enter office.

During his remarks, Glavchev praised the Military Medical Academy’s contributions, noting that approximately 200,000 people were treated in its emergency department. He underscored the institution’s reputation as one of Bulgaria’s most elite hospitals, emphasizing the importance of its continued excellence in healthcare and medical training.