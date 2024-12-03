Bulgaria’s Caretaker Prime Minister Pushes for Increased Defense Spending Above 2% of GDP

Politics » DEFENSE | December 2, 2024, Monday // 14:53
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Caretaker Prime Minister Pushes for Increased Defense Spending Above 2% of GDP Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev

Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has announced a request to the Ministry of Finance to ensure that defense spending exceeds 2% of Bulgaria’s gross domestic product (GDP). This commitment aligns with NATO’s broader goals, which urge member states to allocate even higher percentages for defense, targeting 2.5% of GDP by 2025 and encouraging a move toward 3%.

Glavchev reiterated this condition during a ceremony at the Military Medical Academy, commemorating its 133rd anniversary. He emphasized the inclusion of key acquisitions, such as advanced defense technologies, in the proposed budget. Addressing the audience, he commended the Military Medical Academy for its exceptional service, stating, “You are worthy heirs of the founders of this institution, and your professionalism is widely recognized.

The caretaker government has prepared a draft budget for 2025, maintaining a 3% deficit to comply with Eurozone criteria. Glavchev expressed concerns about the absence of a regular government to advance the budget, warning that further delays could lead to a pre-election deadlock. He noted that the acting cabinet had already presented the draft budget to political parties, emphasizing the need for a functioning administration to implement it effectively.

For years, NATO has pressed its members to boost defense spending, with calls for a minimum 3% allocation to maintain readiness and meet evolving security challenges. Bulgaria’s current defense contributions remain under scrutiny, with debates about increasing expenditure to align with NATO targets. The upcoming budget discussions are expected to address this issue, though the proposal has yet to reach parliamentary deliberation.

Glavchev also reflected on international expectations, highlighting the focus on NATO budgets during Donald Trump’s presidency. In his previous term, Trump frequently criticized member states for falling short in defense contributions compared to the United States. The topic is expected to resurface should Trump re-enter office.

During his remarks, Glavchev praised the Military Medical Academy’s contributions, noting that approximately 200,000 people were treated in its emergency department. He underscored the institution’s reputation as one of Bulgaria’s most elite hospitals, emphasizing the importance of its continued excellence in healthcare and medical training.

Sources:

  • Darik News
  • Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Glavchev, GDP, defense, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Latest Military Aid to Ukraine Likely Includes Surplus Anti-Aircraft Systems

Bulgaria has decided to provide additional military aid to Ukraine, as confirmed by the latest meeting of the caretaker government led by Dimitar Glavchev

Politics » Defense | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Budget Deficit Narrows to 3.7 Billion Leva in November

Preliminary data from Bulgaria’s Ministry of Finance indicates a slight reduction in the budget deficit for November compared to October

Business » Finance | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 23:00

Cloudy Skies and Rain in Parts of Bulgaria on December 3

On December 3, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy skies, with rain expected in parts of Southeastern Bulgaria

Society » Environment | December 2, 2024, Monday // 20:17

Economic Impact of Schengen Membership: Bulgaria Stands to Gain Substantial Benefits

Bulgaria's admission to the Schengen area could bring substantial financial benefits, amounting to an estimated 1.63 billion leva annually

World » EU | December 2, 2024, Monday // 17:22

Mass Layoffs Impact Thousands of Bulgarian Workers Amid Investor Withdrawals

Mass layoffs have resurfaced in Bulgaria's labor market, with nearly 10,000 workers affected in the past two years

Business | December 2, 2024, Monday // 17:19

Banking Sector in Bulgaria Reports 3 Billion Leva Profit, Faces Potential New Taxation

Bulgaria's banking system is on track to surpass three billion leva in profits again this year, following the record-breaking 3.4 billion leva reported in 2023

Business » Finance | December 2, 2024, Monday // 17:15
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Bulgaria Strengthens Support for Ukraine with New Security Cooperation Agreement

Bulgaria has approved an updated draft of the Agreement on Security Cooperation with Ukraine, confirming its continued commitment to supporting Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia

Politics » Defense | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 16:24

Former Defense Minister: Putin Unlikely to Use Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine

Former Bulgarian Minister of Defense and current head of the "Center for Security and Defense Management" at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, Prof. Todor Tagarev, has stated that the likelihood of Russian President Vladimir Putin resorting to nuclear we

Politics » Defense | November 25, 2024, Monday // 08:46

Bulgaria to Receive First F-16 Fighter Jets Next Year

Bulgaria is set to receive its first batch of eight F-16 fighter jets next year

Politics » Defense | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:01

Underfunding and Equipment Deficits: Bulgaria's Air Force Faces Critical Challenges

Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has emphasized the need for salary increases for military personnel in order to maintain the country's armed forces

Politics » Defense | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 17:28

Bulgaria Considers Increasing Defense Spending to 2.5% of GDP, Says Acting Defense Minister

Acting Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has expressed support for the US President Donald Trump’s goal of increasing defense spending for NATO member states to 2.4% of GDP

Politics » Defense | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 13:49

NATO's Multinational Battlegroup in Bulgaria Demonstrates Readiness to Scale Up for Defense

At the Novo Selo training ground today, Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov affirmed that the recent command and staff exercise showcased the NATO Multinational Battlegroup’s preparedness to scale up to brigade level if required for Bulgaria's defense

Politics » Defense | October 28, 2024, Monday // 15:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria