EU Freezes 1.2 Billion Leva Payment to Bulgaria Due to Reform Delays
Economic Impact of Schengen Membership: Bulgaria Stands to Gain Substantial Benefits
Bulgaria's admission to the Schengen area could bring substantial financial benefits, amounting to an estimated 1.63 billion leva annually
Pro-European Protests Intensify in Georgia as Government Shifts Away from EU Path
Protests have continued to rock Georgia following the government’s controversial decision to suspend its bid to join the European Union
Bulgaria’s 17 Years in the EU: Unmet Expectations and Limited EU Fund Utilization
Bulgaria's 17-year membership in the European Union has not lived up to the expectations of many Bulgarians, according to Senior Assistant Professor Dr. Tsvetomir Tsvetkov from Sofia Universit
Violence in Georgia: EU Membership Delayed, Public Outrage Intensifies
Protests erupted in Tbilisi after the ruling Georgian Dream party announced a delay in the country’s EU accession talks until 2028, sparking violent clashes between demonstrators and police
Georgia Suspends EU Accession Talks Until 2028, Citing "Blackmail" from Brussels
Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party, led by Irakli Kobakhidze, has announced a suspension of its efforts to begin European Union accession negotiations until 2028
EU Launches Criminal Proceedings Against Bulgaria and 22 Other Countries Over Cybersecurity Compliance
The European Commission (EC) has initiated criminal proceedings against Bulgaria and 22 other EU member states for failing to fully implement critical cybersecurity regulations