Scholz Pledges €650 Million in Military Aid to Ukraine, Zelensky Confirms Deaths of North Korean Soldiers Fighting for Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that North Korean soldiers deployed in Russia to support the Kremlin's military efforts against Ukraine have been killed in combat. In an interview with the Japanese Kyodo news agency, Zelensky remarked that the soldiers were likely to be used as "cannon fodder" by Russian forces on the front lines. He did not disclose the exact number of casualties but mentioned that around 12,000 North Korean soldiers had been stationed in Russia's Kursk region, near the Ukrainian border. Zelensky suggested that the use of North Koreans in battle was expected to increase as the war progresses.

Amid the ongoing conflict, Zelensky appealed to NATO, urging the alliance to extend membership to Ukraine as soon as possible, stressing that current international support for Ukraine was insufficient. He noted that the war had entered a "complicated stage," with Russia making more significant advances in eastern Ukraine, which has seen intense fighting in recent weeks. While the details of North Korean casualties remain uncertain, Zelensky highlighted the urgency of securing solid proof before confirming the exact numbers.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Kyiv on December 2 to reaffirm Germany’s commitment to supporting Ukraine. During his visit, Scholz announced that Germany would provide an additional 650 million euros worth of defense equipment to Ukraine. He expressed solidarity with Ukraine, acknowledging its resilience in defending against Russian aggression for over a thousand days. Scholz emphasized Germany’s unwavering support, stressing that the country would continue to fulfill its promises to Ukraine.

In Ternopil Oblast, Russian forces launched a drone strike on December 1-2, killing one person and injuring three others. The attack caused significant damage to a residential building, a school, and 20 vehicles, along with a large-scale fire. Local authorities have reported evacuations of around 100 residents and set up an invincibility center for those affected. Psychologists have also been made available to assist those impacted by the attack. This drone assault is part of a larger pattern of Russian attacks targeting Ukrainian infrastructure and civilian areas during the ongoing war.

On the diplomatic front, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan addressed questions regarding nuclear weapons in Ukraine. He clarified that the United States has no plans to return the nuclear weapons Ukraine relinquished following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. In a response to recent speculation, Sullivan reaffirmed that the U.S. is focusing on providing Ukraine with conventional military support to bolster its defense capabilities rather than considering nuclear options. He dismissed the idea of nuclear weapons being sent to Ukraine as "not under consideration." The topic had resurfaced following reports that some Western officials had suggested the possibility, but Sullivan emphasized that the priority remains to equip Ukraine with the means to defend itself effectively.

Background:

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Ukraine inherited nuclear weapons but gave them up in 1994 under the Budapest Memorandum, in exchange for security guarantees from Russia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The Budapest Memorandum aimed to ensure Ukraine’s security by preventing the use of nuclear weapons. However, the current war with Russia has raised concerns about the effectiveness of these security assurances, as Russia has violated international agreements, including the Budapest Memorandum, by invading Ukraine in 2022. This has led to renewed debates about Ukraine’s security and the possibility of revisiting its nuclear status.