Pro-European Protests Intensify in Georgia as Government Shifts Away from EU Path

Protests have continued to rock Georgia following the government’s controversial decision to suspend its bid to join the European Union. Demonstrations began on November 28 after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that the country would halt EU accession talks for four years, triggering widespread anger. The decision came after the European Parliament rejected Georgia’s election results, citing irregularities, and the Georgian Dream party accused the EU of attempting to “blackmail” the country. The protests, initially peaceful, have escalated into violent clashes between demonstrators and police. The rallies have spread beyond the capital, Tbilisi, with reports of protests in other cities like Khashuri and Poti.

Over recent days, law enforcement has arrested over 200 individuals on administrative charges of petty hooliganism and disobeying police orders. Among those detained, two individuals were arrested on criminal charges for attacking police officers and setting fire to property, facing up to seven years in prison. The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) also reported that 21 police officers were injured between December 1 and 2, bringing the total number of officers injured since the protests began on November 28 to 113. MIA further claimed that demonstrators had provoked police, damaged infrastructure on Rustaveli Avenue, and erected barricades.

As the protests intensified, several opposition leaders were arrested, including Zurab Japaridze, a prominent figure in the Coalition for Change, who was detained on December 2 after the dispersal of a rally in Tbilisi. His whereabouts are currently unknown, and opposition leaders are working to determine where he was taken by authorities. The MIA has stated that it will continue to monitor the situation closely and warned rally organizers against illegal actions, pledging legal consequences for any violations of public order.

The violent police response to the protests, including the use of tear gas, water cannons, and rubber bullets, has been widely condemned both within Georgia and abroad. Critics argue that the government’s handling of the protests has shown increasing authoritarian tendencies. This concern has been echoed by international bodies, including the EU and the US, which have criticized the government’s actions and called for a return to Georgia’s pro-European path. The US State Department condemned the excessive use of force and suspended the US-Georgia Strategic Partnership, citing “anti-democratic actions” by the ruling party. The EU also voiced strong opposition, with foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas reaffirming support for Georgia’s European future while condemning the violence against protesters.

The protests reflect growing discontent with the Georgian Dream party, which has faced accusations of shifting Georgia away from its European aspirations toward closer ties with Russia. Critics point to the government’s recent adoption of a “foreign agent” law, as well as a controversial law on LGBT rights, which they argue are indicative of the government’s authoritarian turn. This shift has raised alarm among many Georgians who have long supported EU integration, with polls showing that the majority of the population remains committed to joining the European bloc. Tensions have been further fueled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the influx of Russian refugees, which many Georgians see as a threat to the country’s sovereignty and independence.

The political crisis has also extended to Georgia’s president, Salome Zourabichvili, who has publicly opposed the government’s recent actions and criticized the police response. Despite this, Prime Minister Kobakhidze has insisted that the Georgian Dream party remains committed to the country’s EU aspirations and is merely resisting what it sees as Western manipulation. Meanwhile, Georgia’s diplomats and civil servants have expressed their opposition to the government’s EU policy, with hundreds signing petitions against the suspension of EU talks.

The protests have drawn international attention, with countries like Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia imposing sanctions on Georgian officials in response to the crackdown on demonstrators. These Baltic states have targeted senior officials in Georgia’s Interior Ministry, holding them accountable for the suppression of peaceful protests. The ongoing unrest highlights a deepening divide within Georgia about its future direction—whether it should continue its integration with the EU or turn toward Russia, a choice that will have significant implications for the country’s future political and economic landscape.

Background:

The violent protests in Georgia are a continuation of a tense political climate that has been building for months. Tensions first flared in October when the Georgian Dream party claimed victory in a contested parliamentary election, which opposition groups allege was marred by fraud. Many Georgians, who had hoped for EU membership, viewed this as a turning point. In December 2023, Georgia was granted EU candidate status, but relations with the EU have soured as the government has increasingly distanced itself from European ideals. The suspension of EU accession talks marks a major shift in Georgia’s foreign policy and has led to fears that the country may be veering away from its pro-Western path, threatening both its democratic institutions and its relationship with the European Union.